PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game homestand Friday with matchup against Predators

DETROIT – Returning to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since the NHL’s holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will look to limit their recent defensive mistakes Friday night as they host the Nashville Predators.
Puck drop between Detroit (16-15-4; 36 points) and Nashville (19-16-0; 38 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal, Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
The Red Wings are coming off two straight road losses in which they combined to allow six goals in the third period, and Shayne Gostisbehere said Detroit needs to simplify things defensively to get back to its winning style of play.
“I think a lot of it is self-inflicted, trying to make that extra play, turning pucks over,” Gostisbehere said. “I think the biggest thing (Wednesday) was the turnovers. It was insane. It’s not our team, it’s not our style of play and obviously, we’ve got to be a lot better than that.”