PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game homestand Friday with matchup against Predators

Detroit looks to clean up defensive woes in penultimate game of 2023 calendar year

DET Gameday 122923
By Josh Berenter
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Returning to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since the NHL’s holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will look to limit their recent defensive mistakes Friday night as they host the Nashville Predators.

Puck drop between Detroit (16-15-4; 36 points) and Nashville (19-16-0; 38 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal, Paul Woods and Daniella Bruce will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings are coming off two straight road losses in which they combined to allow six goals in the third period, and Shayne Gostisbehere said Detroit needs to simplify things defensively to get back to its winning style of play.

“I think a lot of it is self-inflicted, trying to make that extra play, turning pucks over,” Gostisbehere said. “I think the biggest thing (Wednesday) was the turnovers. It was insane. It’s not our team, it’s not our style of play and obviously, we’ve got to be a lot better than that.”

The month of December has been tough for Detroit, going 4-8-1 in its last 13 games, but Gostisbehere said he’s confident the Red Wings can turn it around as they approach the halfway point of the season.

“You saw for the first 25 games, we were a top-five team in the league,” Gostisbehere said. “For us, we know what’s in this room. I think that’s the most important thing, we’ve got to believe in each other, and we’ve got to get out of this.”

Offensively for Detroit, Patrick Kane scored his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday, extending his goal streak to four consecutive games and his point streak to five straight. Kane continues to be on a point-per-game pace in his first 11 games with the Red Wings.

The newest Red Wings forward said the upcoming stretch is crucial as the club approaches the All-Star break in early February.

"You don't want to say they are must-win games at this point of the season, but it's a pretty important stretch when you think about what we got going on from here until the All-Star break,” Kane said. “We're obviously going to have to put together a good record over that stretch."

After spending 16 seasons in the Western Conference, Kane has played Nashville more than any other NHL team in his career, and he’s enjoyed plenty of success. Kane has earned 68 points (25-43—68) in 79 career games against the Predators, and he’ll look to continue that success with his new team Friday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon will get his eighth start of the season in net for Detroit, returning from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 16.

“I feel great, ready to go. Just really happy and excited to be back with the team,” Lyon said. “Obviously, we’ve been grinding though it a little lately, but I’m just super happy to hopefully be able to contribute to a win (Friday) night.”

The Predators are coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, marking their third loss in four games. But Nashville will look to extend its three-game winning streak on the road.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (16), assists (22) and points (38), while Ryan O’Reilly, Roman Josi, Colton Sissons and former Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist have all earned at least 20 points.

Goalie Juuse Saros has earned a vast majority of starts in net for the Predators this season, compiling a 15-13-0 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

This is the first of two matchups with the Predators this season, with the final meeting set for March 23 on the road.

