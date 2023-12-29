PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game homestand Friday with matchup against Predators

The month of December has been tough for Detroit, going 4-8-1 in its last 13 games, but Gostisbehere said he’s confident the Red Wings can turn it around as they approach the halfway point of the season.

“You saw for the first 25 games, we were a top-five team in the league,” Gostisbehere said. “For us, we know what’s in this room. I think that’s the most important thing, we’ve got to believe in each other, and we’ve got to get out of this.”

Offensively for Detroit, Patrick Kane scored his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday, extending his goal streak to four consecutive games and his point streak to five straight. Kane continues to be on a point-per-game pace in his first 11 games with the Red Wings.

The newest Red Wings forward said the upcoming stretch is crucial as the club approaches the All-Star break in early February.

"You don't want to say they are must-win games at this point of the season, but it's a pretty important stretch when you think about what we got going on from here until the All-Star break,” Kane said. “We're obviously going to have to put together a good record over that stretch."

After spending 16 seasons in the Western Conference, Kane has played Nashville more than any other NHL team in his career, and he’s enjoyed plenty of success. Kane has earned 68 points (25-43—68) in 79 career games against the Predators, and he’ll look to continue that success with his new team Friday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon will get his eighth start of the season in net for Detroit, returning from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 16.

“I feel great, ready to go. Just really happy and excited to be back with the team,” Lyon said. “Obviously, we’ve been grinding though it a little lately, but I’m just super happy to hopefully be able to contribute to a win (Friday) night.”