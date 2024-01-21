PREVIEW: Red Wings open five-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a five-game homestand Sunday night with a key Atlantic Division matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.
Puck drop between the Red Wings (23-17-5; 51 points) and Lightning (24-17-5; 53 points) has been moved from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950) following the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for 3 p.m. at Ford Field.
“We’ll be watching (the Lions) closely,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Good on the league to move the game back. We will be very invested in the coach’s room on Sunday.”
With travel delays expected, fans are encouraged to arrive early, and parking at Olympia Parking locations can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com. Before the Lions game, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.
Doors for the Red Wings game will open at 5:30 p.m. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive the highly anticipated Jake Walman “Griddy” Bobblehead, presented by Little Caesars.
“I’m a Vikings fan through and through, but super happy for the Lions,” said Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, a Baudette, Minn., native. “It’s pretty cool to be in the city. I think Sunday, the city will be buzzing for sure.”