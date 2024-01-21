PREVIEW: Red Wings open five-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

Little Caesars Arena restaurants will open at 11:30 a.m. for fans ahead of Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup at Ford Field; fans encouraged to arrive early and reserve parking in advance

DET-TBL 01:21:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a five-game homestand Sunday night with a key Atlantic Division matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (23-17-5; 51 points) and Lightning (24-17-5; 53 points) has been moved from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950) following the Detroit Lions’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for 3 p.m. at Ford Field.

“We’ll be watching (the Lions) closely,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Good on the league to move the game back. We will be very invested in the coach’s room on Sunday.”

With travel delays expected, fans are encouraged to arrive early, and parking at Olympia Parking locations can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com. Before the Lions game, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.

Doors for the Red Wings game will open at 5:30 p.m. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive the highly anticipated Jake Walman “Griddy” Bobblehead, presented by Little Caesars.

“I’m a Vikings fan through and through, but super happy for the Lions,” said Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, a Baudette, Minn., native. “It’s pretty cool to be in the city. I think Sunday, the city will be buzzing for sure.”

After seven days on the road, which included four of a possible six points on their three-game swing, J.T. Compher said the Red Wings are excited to be back at Little Caesars Arena, where the club is 11-7-4 this season.

“We want to keep it rolling,” said Compher, who scored his 10th goal of the season in Friday’s regulation loss at Carolina. “We feel like we’re playing good hockey. A good chance to get home. It feels like we’ve been on the road for a couple weeks with the long road trip, so it will be nice to get home in front of our fans.”

Prioritizing good habits has led Detroit to a 6-1-1 record in the 2024 calendar year, according to Compher.

“It’s the attention to detail, playing the right way and for each other,” Compher said. “It’s blocked shots, playing right defensively and taking hits to make plays. It’s the little things that winning teams do. We’re still continuing to learn, grow and do all those things as consistently as possible.”

The Lightning, who rank third in the Atlantic Division with 53 points – two points clear of the Red Wings (51) – extended their season-long winning streak to five consecutive games with a 3-1 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Nikita Kucherov is second in the NHL in points (75) and leads Tampa Bay in each of the club’s three main scoring categories (28-47—75) this season, while Brayden Point (21-26—47) has scored a goal in four of his last five games against Detroit. Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-9-0 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 22 games this season. The star Russian goaltender made his season debut on Nov. 24 after recovering from microdiscectomy surgery he underwent on Sept. 28.

The Red Wings won the first meeting this season against the Lightning, 6-4, in Detroit’s home opener on Oct. 14.

“It’s about us,” Lalonde said about the Red Wings’ focus heading into Sunday. “It’s playing the right way and finding our game. This is what you ask for. We want to start playing important games as a group, and here we are.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2
PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday
RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers
Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings
Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers
Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation

Detroit Red Wings and Toledo Walleye extend affiliation
RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours

RECAP: Red Wings' 4-2 road win over Maple Leafs epitomizes resiliency following 'a really unique' 24 hours
PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday

PREVIEW: After home win over Kings, Red Wings finish weekend back-to-back set in Toronto on Sunday
RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3

RECAP: Four-goal second period, Larkin’s two-goal night help Red Wings earn ‘good win’ over Kings, 5-3
Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash

PREVIEW: Meeting for the second time in 10 days, Red Wings host Kings for Saturday clash
RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton

RECAP: Copp, Maatta score as Detroit extends point streak in 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton
Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel' 

Amid highs and lows, Lyon focused on maintaining 'that even keel'
PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday

PREVIEW: Riding confidence from perfect three-game California trip, Red Wings welcome challenge of hosting McDavid, Oilers on Thursday
Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors

Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine relishes gold-medal experience with United States at 2024 World Juniors
‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

‘It’s something you dream about as a kid’: DeBrincat to represent Red Wings at 2024 NHL All-Star Game