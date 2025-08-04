Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

36-year-old forward excited to be part of Detroit’s upward trajectory

jvr-1
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- James van Riemsdyk has carved out an impressive NHL career that includes 1,082 games across 16 seasons and counting, but he’s carried himself with the same approach since being selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

And that mindset is a key component that van Riemsdyk aims to bring to the Detroit Red Wings, who signed the 36-year-old forward to a one-year free-agent contract on July 2, in the 2025-26 season.

“Just being consistent day in and day out,” van Riemsdyk said in his introductory Zoom call with the media, also on July 2. “Worrying about the next day, I think that’s obviously the most important thing. You’re going to have these ups and downs, but I think the teams that find a way to have that consistent approach every day and give themselves the chance to win every night. All the little things like that start to add up over the course of an 82-game year, so I think having the experience of being through a bunch of different things over the course of my career, hopefully it can be a help.”

The most recent stop in van Riemsdyk’s career saw him in Columbus, where he played 71 games with the Blue Jackets and recorded 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) last season.

Priding himself on his versatility, the veteran forward believes he’s evolved into the player he is now because of his experiences.

“Especially over the last few years, I think as you get older in your career, obviously you have your calling cards as a player,” van Riemsdyk said. “You have to find ways to be a bit more versatile, add value in different ways to a team and being able to contribute in different ways, so I think I’ve been able to add some different things to my game that can make me be able to play in different spots all over the lineup. Coming into camp, I’m sure that’s what we’ll try to figure out as a team – how the puzzle pieces start to fit together.”

Offseason NHL roster reconstruction can be compared to completing a puzzle, and van Riemsdyk is an ideal piece for Detroit. For starters, his presence should also be significant in the Red Wings’ dressing room.

“It’s a full-time commitment,” van Riemsdyk said about his leadership style. “Whether that’s your preparation, being ready to practice, being ready to play and being ready to recover to get ready for the next game. Just trying to do the right things like that every day. And just trying to bring positive energy to the group and on the bench. It can be a long year, lots of ups and downs, so I think you need to have some of that sounding board just to help things stay even keeled when maybe things aren’t going your way.”

Van Riemsdyk’s familiarity with Patrick Kane and Justin Holl, among other players, also adds to his eagerness to wear the Winged Wheel. Kane went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007, while Holl and van Riemsdyk train together during the offseason in Minnesota.

“[Kane] is one of my really good buddies and we’ve obviously been through this whole journey over the years together in a lot of ways,” van Riemsdyk said. “Through some different USA Hockey things, with training or bouncing ideas off each other for stuff like that, so really exciting that we get a chance to do all that. Yesterday, I was on the ice with Justin Holl right around the time when I was making my choice for what was going to happen,” van Riemsdyk said. “He was actually the first guy there to find out, so that was funny.”

Joining the Red Wings marks the start of a new chapter for van Riemsdyk -- one that he’s more than ready to embark on when he, Kane, Holl and the rest of the Red Wings hit the ice for Training Camp.

“Going through the free agency process, when [the Red Wings] started showing some interest, it seemed like a good fit,” van Riemsdyk said. “Especially with the trajectory of where the team is trying to go and trying to make a push for the playoffs next year, so that was exciting for me. The history of it being an Original Six [team] was obviously super exciting too. I have a lot of familiarity with a lot of guys too, so that definitely checked a lot of boxes in that way.”

News Feed

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’