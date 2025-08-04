Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

DETROIT -- James van Riemsdyk has carved out an impressive NHL career that includes 1,082 games across 16 seasons and counting, but he’s carried himself with the same approach since being selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.
And that mindset is a key component that van Riemsdyk aims to bring to the Detroit Red Wings, who signed the 36-year-old forward to a one-year free-agent contract on July 2, in the 2025-26 season.
“Just being consistent day in and day out,” van Riemsdyk said in his introductory Zoom call with the media, also on July 2. “Worrying about the next day, I think that’s obviously the most important thing. You’re going to have these ups and downs, but I think the teams that find a way to have that consistent approach every day and give themselves the chance to win every night. All the little things like that start to add up over the course of an 82-game year, so I think having the experience of being through a bunch of different things over the course of my career, hopefully it can be a help.”