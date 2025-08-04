Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

The most recent stop in van Riemsdyk’s career saw him in Columbus, where he played 71 games with the Blue Jackets and recorded 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) last season.

Priding himself on his versatility, the veteran forward believes he’s evolved into the player he is now because of his experiences.

“Especially over the last few years, I think as you get older in your career, obviously you have your calling cards as a player,” van Riemsdyk said. “You have to find ways to be a bit more versatile, add value in different ways to a team and being able to contribute in different ways, so I think I’ve been able to add some different things to my game that can make me be able to play in different spots all over the lineup. Coming into camp, I’m sure that’s what we’ll try to figure out as a team – how the puzzle pieces start to fit together.”

Offseason NHL roster reconstruction can be compared to completing a puzzle, and van Riemsdyk is an ideal piece for Detroit. For starters, his presence should also be significant in the Red Wings’ dressing room.

“It’s a full-time commitment,” van Riemsdyk said about his leadership style. “Whether that’s your preparation, being ready to practice, being ready to play and being ready to recover to get ready for the next game. Just trying to do the right things like that every day. And just trying to bring positive energy to the group and on the bench. It can be a long year, lots of ups and downs, so I think you need to have some of that sounding board just to help things stay even keeled when maybe things aren’t going your way.”