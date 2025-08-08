Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Single-game tickets for Red Wings Centennial, presented by Meijer, are now on sale

HOCKEYTOWN_ICE_08.0825
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Bring on the nostalgia.

As part of their Centennial celebration honoring the franchise’s illustrious history and iconic Stanley Cup championship legacy, the Detroit Red Wings are excited to share that the “Hey Hey Hockeytown” design emerged as the clear favorite in a multi-week fan voting process, earning its place as the Little Caesars Arena center ice logo for the 2025-26 season.

“The center ice fan vote, launched in partnership with Meijer, was a great way to get fans involved in Red Wings Centennial right from the start,” said Asia Gholston, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through an incredible response to this vote, fans have made it clear they’re fired up for what’s to come in celebrating 100 years of Hockeytown, which is only possible due to their unwavering support for the Winged Wheel.”

The look and design of the “Hey Hey Hockeytown” center ice logo pays homage to a century of rich hockey tradition in Detroit, while also representing the team’s present and future.

First, the center ice logo merges a redrawn version of the 1934 Winged Wheel with a modernized “100” design. The “1” and “0” also echo the curves of the original mark, rendered in the club’s red and vintage white color scheme. Paired with the classic Hockeytown wordmark, which was introduced in 1996, the special logo creatively honors the city and culture that have shaped one of the NHL’s most iconic franchises into what it is today.

“We saw over 20,000 votes in the first 72 hours alone after opening the poll to fans,” Gholston said. “That response is proof of how passionate and engaged they are, and know this is a meaningful step in their eyes towards honoring our legacy.”

For more information about additional Centennial events and to purchase single-game tickets, click here.

