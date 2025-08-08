Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

DETROIT -- Bring on the nostalgia.
As part of their Centennial celebration honoring the franchise’s illustrious history and iconic Stanley Cup championship legacy, the Detroit Red Wings are excited to share that the “Hey Hey Hockeytown” design emerged as the clear favorite in a multi-week fan voting process, earning its place as the Little Caesars Arena center ice logo for the 2025-26 season.
“The center ice fan vote, launched in partnership with Meijer, was a great way to get fans involved in Red Wings Centennial right from the start,” said Asia Gholston, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through an incredible response to this vote, fans have made it clear they’re fired up for what’s to come in celebrating 100 years of Hockeytown, which is only possible due to their unwavering support for the Winged Wheel.”