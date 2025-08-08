Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

The look and design of the “Hey Hey Hockeytown” center ice logo pays homage to a century of rich hockey tradition in Detroit, while also representing the team’s present and future.

First, the center ice logo merges a redrawn version of the 1934 Winged Wheel with a modernized “100” design. The “1” and “0” also echo the curves of the original mark, rendered in the club’s red and vintage white color scheme. Paired with the classic Hockeytown wordmark, which was introduced in 1996, the special logo creatively honors the city and culture that have shaped one of the NHL’s most iconic franchises into what it is today.

“We saw over 20,000 votes in the first 72 hours alone after opening the poll to fans,” Gholston said. “That response is proof of how passionate and engaged they are, and know this is a meaningful step in their eyes towards honoring our legacy.”

