Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings goalie prospect excited to be back in East Lansing for junior campaign

TREY-1
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- From Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine’s point of view, returning to Michigan State University for his junior year in 2025-26 will prove to be a beneficial decision for him in both the short and long term.

“I didn’t feel there was a wrong answer,” Augustine said at the Red Wings’ 2025 Development Camp in July. “Just kind of what worked best for me and my career. Obviously, I still need to get stronger on and off the ice. I think staying in college gives me a little bit of a better opportunity to develop my body and get ready for the professional game.”

Last season, as a sophomore, Augustine posted a19-7-4 record with a 2.08 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games to help lead the Spartans to their second consecutive BIG Ten title.

Trey Augustine Development Camp Day 4 | July 3, 2025

“It was a good year,” Augustine said. “Obviously, ended on a negative note and there’s still something to prove there. I want to go back and win a national championship. There were a lot of good things that happened throughout the year. In the moment, it’s kind of hard to realize those good things but I got better as a hockey player and as a person. I’m looking to do that again next year.”

Augustine also racked up the accolades in 2024-25, being named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten, selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, recognized as a First Team AHCA All-American and was a finalist for the Richter Award as the top netminder in Division I men’s ice hockey as well as for the prestigious AAU Sullivan Award, given to the top amateur athlete in the United States.

Aside from his collegiate honors, the 20-year-old backstopped the United States to a gold medal at 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ont., becoming the winningest goalie in Team USA history at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

When asked how he views his development up to this point, Augustine said he believes his statistics don’t tell the whole story.

“I think it’s very hard to look at it from a numbers point of view,” Augustine said. “For me, it’s just more internal – how I feel with everything. Like, right away, I know if something went wrong. Just being able to realize that thing on the fly and grade myself from my own point of view.”

Building mental strength, according to the former No. 41 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, is one of the keys to success between the pipes.

“It’s more focused on after a negative -- how do you respond? But the same thing happens after a positive – you make a big save, but if they have another good chance you have to be focused again,” Augustine said. “Whether something goes wrong or right, for me, it doesn’t really matter. It’s the same approach. I have to be ready for the next shot and opportunity where I can have a positive impact on the game.”

This season, there figures to be plenty of those opportunities available for Augustine to learn and grow from.

“Michigan State has a great program,” Red Wings Assistant Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper said last month. “[Spartans head coach Adam Nightingale] does a really good job there. Obviously, I got to know those guys very well. I like their program and with Trey going back, that obviously solidifies their team in net for sure…It’s going to be very competitive. It’s good for Trey…Maybe he’s got some unfinished business there with that club, so we’ll continue to watch and help him, and look forward to Trey becoming a pro.”

