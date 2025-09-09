Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

DETROIT -- From Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Trey Augustine’s point of view, returning to Michigan State University for his junior year in 2025-26 will prove to be a beneficial decision for him in both the short and long term.
“I didn’t feel there was a wrong answer,” Augustine said at the Red Wings’ 2025 Development Camp in July. “Just kind of what worked best for me and my career. Obviously, I still need to get stronger on and off the ice. I think staying in college gives me a little bit of a better opportunity to develop my body and get ready for the professional game.”
Last season, as a sophomore, Augustine posted a19-7-4 record with a 2.08 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games to help lead the Spartans to their second consecutive BIG Ten title.