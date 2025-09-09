Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

“It was a good year,” Augustine said. “Obviously, ended on a negative note and there’s still something to prove there. I want to go back and win a national championship. There were a lot of good things that happened throughout the year. In the moment, it’s kind of hard to realize those good things but I got better as a hockey player and as a person. I’m looking to do that again next year.”

Augustine also racked up the accolades in 2024-25, being named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten, selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, recognized as a First Team AHCA All-American and was a finalist for the Richter Award as the top netminder in Division I men’s ice hockey as well as for the prestigious AAU Sullivan Award, given to the top amateur athlete in the United States.

Aside from his collegiate honors, the 20-year-old backstopped the United States to a gold medal at 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ont., becoming the winningest goalie in Team USA history at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

When asked how he views his development up to this point, Augustine said he believes his statistics don’t tell the whole story.

“I think it’s very hard to look at it from a numbers point of view,” Augustine said. “For me, it’s just more internal – how I feel with everything. Like, right away, I know if something went wrong. Just being able to realize that thing on the fly and grade myself from my own point of view.”