RECAP: Red Wings cruise to 5-2 preseason win over Sabres

DETROIT -- Taking care of business with a mostly veteran lineup in the second game of their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Head coach Todd McLellan said he liked what he saw from the Red Wings, who outshot the Sabres 40-18.

"A real good hunting mentality," McLellan said. "The tenacity from one job to the next was evident, I thought. It wasn't go do some work here and then kind of casually come out of it and be done. I thought we were connected on the ice -- five guys working together with a plan, so that was good to see. Again, two different teams, two different nights. We saw it, so hopefully they're picking up that concept."

Goalie Cam Talbot played the first half of Tuesday’s exhibition contest, making six saves before prospect Michal Postava replaced the veteran and turned aside all 10 shots he faced.

"I'm not thinking about if this is preseason or full season," Postava said. "I am trying 100 percent every game, so I am happy it worked well today and I need to continue."

The first four goals on Thursday all came via special teams. The Red Wings kicked off the scoring, as Andrew Copp applied pressure on the forecheck and stole the puck behind the Sabres’ goal line before setting up Mason Appleton for a short-handed strike to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at 5:39 of the opening frame.