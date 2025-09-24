RECAP: Red Wings commence 2025-26 preseason slate by defeating Blackhawks, 3-2

Finnie (one goal, one assist) and Brandsegg-Nygård (two assists) each enjoy two-point nights

DET-CHI-9-23
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The way that head coach Todd McLellan sees it, there are two ways to assess the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025-26 preseason opener, a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“There’s the team play and then individually,” McLellan said. “From a team perspective, I thought we started out trying to feel our way into the game. When we began to understand the value of what a shot can do and the tenacity of going and hunting pucks down off of that, I thought it got a lot better for us. You’ve heard me say gas and brake, and for lack of a better analogy, I thought we were on the gas a lot. So, from a team perspective, that was really good to see. Some of the stuff we put in play in Traverse City for three days showed up. There’s still some stuff to polish up, but it appeared.

“And then there’s the player evaluation. There was one line of the kids that I thought had a tremendous night…There wasn’t anybody that had an awful or terrible night, which is a good sign for us.”

Netting Detroit’s first goal this preseason, Carter Mazur cashed in on the power play with help from Emmitt Finnie and John Leonard to make it 1-0 at 14:26 of the first period. After Finnie got the dish from Leonard, he set up Mazur with a no-look, between-the-legs pass down low to beat Chicago netminder Arvid Soderblom.

“It’s a good feeling to score, especially in front of these fans,” said Mazur, who made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 6. “It’s a dream of mine to play for the Detroit Red Wings and just to wear this sweater. I have to take pride and just do the best I can.”

Connor Bedard finished a one-timer from the top of the right circle for a power-play goal, getting the game knotted up at 1-1 just 2:41 into the second period.

But Detroit quickly retook the lead, as Nate Danielson got credit for the deflection on William Wallinder’s shot from deep at 4:21. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård also picked up an assist on the Red Wings’ second goal of the night.

Through two periods, Detroit outshot Chicago 29-13.

A little before the halfway point of the third period, Wyatt Kaiser took advantage of a screened Cossa and scored on a shot from the top of the right circle to tie it 2-2 at 6:26.

That set the stage for Finnie’s go-ahead goal, a rebound chance he managed to put home with 7:22 remaining in the final frame. The assists went to Brandsegg-Nygård and Ian Mitchell.

“Every day, they’ve been encouraging me and been very positive with me,” Finnie said. “I think my confidence has been growing.”

The Blackhawks couldn’t get the equalizer past Red Wings goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa, who played all three periods and finished with 15 saves, before the final horn went off.

And while the Original Six squads had planned to participate in a shootout following Tuesday’s exhibition game, McLellan clarified, with a laugh, why that didn’t happen as intended.

“That’s error No. 1 for the coaching staff,” McLellan said. “Probably No. 3 or No. 4 because we probably made a bunch of mistakes in the game, but we did agree to do a shootout. I think they announced it. We won, walked off and didn’t even think anything about it. Guys gave the sticks up. They were walking back when we were walking out, so I apologize to the fans for that.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Little Caesars Arena for another exhibition game on Thursday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | CHI vs. DET | 09/23/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Mazur’s night against the Blackhawks

“When you’re in Training Camp and up high trying to watch 40 players, at once, it’s hard to pick up some of the little things that individuals do. Now, I get down behind the bench and I only really need to worry about 18 skaters. Then, you begin to appreciate players a little bit more for some of the things they do. I thought Carter, like our team, started a little bit slow and then got himself going in the second period.”

Finnie on Tuesday’s exhibition contest

“It was good. I thought we started really good. I thought we were pounding them in the O-zone. I thought we had a lot of good buzz shifts tonight.”

Finnie on what’s been working for him so far this fall

“My speed and my pace have been working for me. I’ve been trying to be tenacious on pucks. Danny and Michael, they did a great job tonight.”

Mazur on facing NHL competition instead of teammates

“It’s a lot better. Playing against these guys prepared us for it, so it’s a lot better going out there playing with each other instead of against each other for sure.”

Mazur on returning from his season-ending upper-body injury

“I would say the rehab part was really easy. It wasn’t actually that hard. I had the right people behind me. I would say the hardest part was the mental part. It was a very hard time to get injured, but I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I had a full summer, probably five months, to get ready and my body right for the season.”

