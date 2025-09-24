RECAP: Red Wings commence 2025-26 preseason slate by defeating Blackhawks, 3-2

DETROIT – The way that head coach Todd McLellan sees it, there are two ways to assess the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025-26 preseason opener, a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“There’s the team play and then individually,” McLellan said. “From a team perspective, I thought we started out trying to feel our way into the game. When we began to understand the value of what a shot can do and the tenacity of going and hunting pucks down off of that, I thought it got a lot better for us. You’ve heard me say gas and brake, and for lack of a better analogy, I thought we were on the gas a lot. So, from a team perspective, that was really good to see. Some of the stuff we put in play in Traverse City for three days showed up. There’s still some stuff to polish up, but it appeared.

“And then there’s the player evaluation. There was one line of the kids that I thought had a tremendous night…There wasn’t anybody that had an awful or terrible night, which is a good sign for us.”

Netting Detroit’s first goal this preseason, Carter Mazur cashed in on the power play with help from Emmitt Finnie and John Leonard to make it 1-0 at 14:26 of the first period. After Finnie got the dish from Leonard, he set up Mazur with a no-look, between-the-legs pass down low to beat Chicago netminder Arvid Soderblom.

“It’s a good feeling to score, especially in front of these fans,” said Mazur, who made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 6. “It’s a dream of mine to play for the Detroit Red Wings and just to wear this sweater. I have to take pride and just do the best I can.”