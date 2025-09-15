Detroit Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform

DET- Centennial-brand
By Alex Leroux
DetroitRedWings.com
  • Centennial uniform pays homage to 100 years of Hockeytown history
  • Uniform to be worn at select home games throughout the 2025-26 season
  • Fans can purchase Centennial jerseys at ShopHockeytown.com or at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today unveiled their official Centennial uniform, commemorating 100 years of Hockeytown. Established in 1926 as one of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Original Six franchises, the team was originally known as the Detroit Cougars, and later the Detroit Falcons, before adopting the Red Wings name in 1932. The franchise's legacy is deeply intertwined with the city it calls home, proudly celebrated by generations of devoted fans.

Designed by the Red Wings and produced by Fanatics, the Centennial uniform honors the iconic Winged Wheel sweater while capturing the pride, tradition and enduring spirit that have defined the franchise for nearly a century.

“Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit. It recognizes the outstanding players, the defining moments and above all, the devoted fans who have shaped us into who we are today. We believe this uniform will serve as a powerful reminder of our history, while inspiring anticipation for the memorable moments yet to come.”

Design Details

Each element of the Centennial uniform was carefully crafted, with meaningful design elements reflecting the team’s century-long story. A commemorative Centennial patch will be worn on all regular season home and away jerseys.

  • DETROIT COUGARS TRIBUTE: The “Cougar D” logo has been thoughtfully redrawn and reintroduced as a secondary mark for Red Wings Centennial, appearing on the front leg of the solid-red pants, the jock tag at the bottom front of the jersey and the hem loop on the back. The jersey’s number font is inspired by the Cougars’ “Barber Pole” uniforms, worn in 1927-28.
  • DETROIT FALCONS TRIBUTE: The striping along the hem, sleeves and socks draws from Detroit Falcons uniforms from 1930-1932. Both the font and striping use a vintage off-white tone to reflect the heritage aesthetic.
  • LEATHER-LIKE FEATURES: Patches on the jersey are designed to match the leather-brown hue of the Centennial uniform gloves, a nod to the traditional leather used in gloves and goalie pads. Featured patches include:
    • A diamond-shaped faux leather captain patch, honoring those worn in the 1950s
    • A faux leather jock tag inscribed with “Established 1926 DETROIT MI”
    • A faux leather hem loop on the back of the jersey
  • STITCHING: The first chain-stitched Winged Wheel, introduced in 1932 and used through 1948, is acknowledged in the Centennial jersey’s craftsmanship.
  • LACE-UP COLLAR: Returning as a fan-favorite homage to early hockey sweaters, the lace-up collar is featured on the Centennial design.
  • ADDITIONAL ACCENTS: The Red Wings Centennial logo patch is on the left shoulder, and a reimagined “Hockeytown” mark is inside the collar. The inside hem of the jersey displays Detroit’s 11 Stanley Cup-winning years, flanked by silhouettes of the original trophy on the left and the modern Stanley Cup on the right. The Priority sponsor patch will be seamlessly integrated into the design and be placed on the right shoulder of the jersey.
  • HELMET: For the first time in franchise history, the Red Wings will wear a matte red helmet featuring a vintage Meijer logo (1957–1966) decal.

When Uniform Will Be Worn

The Centennial jersey will be worn for more than a dozen home games during the 2025-26 season, with the Centennial uniform debuting on the ice during the team’s home opener on Oct. 9, when the Red Wings host another Original Six franchise, the Montreal Canadiens.

Purchase Details
Fans can pre-order their Centennial jersey beginning Sept. 15 exclusively at ShopHockeytown.com, the brand-new Red Wings online store offering an enhanced shopping experience. Jerseys will be available with current player and alumni names, and blank versions for personalization, while supplies last. Beginning in early October, jerseys may also be purchased in-person at the Red Wings Team Store at Little Caesars Arena. All online orders include complimentary shipping within the United States. For more information on the Red Wings Centennial, visit DetroitRedWings.com/100.

DET-wheel

The first chain-stitched Winged Wheel, introduced in 1932 and used through 1948, is acknowledged in the Centennial jersey’s craftsmanship.

DET-patch

A diamond-shaped faux leather captain patch, honoring those worn in the 1950s.

DET-established

The original 1926–27 Detroit Cougars jersey prominently featured an Olde English “D.” This classic logo has been thoughtfully redrawn and reintroduced as a secondary mark for Red Wings Centennial, appearing on the front leg of the solid-red pants, the jock tag at the bottom front of the jersey and the hem loop on the back.

DET-number

The jersey’s number font is inspired by the Detroit Cougars’ “Barber Pole” uniforms, worn in 1927-28.

DET-stripes

The striping along the hem, sleeves and socks draws from Detroit Falcons uniforms from 1930-1932. Both the font and striping use a vintage off-white tone to reflect the heritage aesthetic.

DET-small patch

The original 1926–27 Detroit Cougars jersey prominently featured an Olde English “D”. This classic logo has been thoughtfully redrawn and reintroduced as a secondary mark for Red Wings Centennial, appearing on the front leg of the solid-red pants, the jock tag at the bottom front of the jersey, and the hem loop on the back.

DET-100

The Red Wings Centennial logo patch is on the left shoulder, and a reimagined “Hockeytown” mark is inside the collar.

DET-meijer

For the first time in franchise history, the Red Wings will wear a matte red helmet featuring a vintage Meijer logo (1957–1966) decal.

DET-priority

The Priority patch will be seamlessly integrated into the design and will be placed on the right shoulder of the jersey.

DET-old

The original 1926–27 Detroit Cougars jersey prominently featured an Olde English “D”. This classic logo has been thoughtfully redrawn and reintroduced as a secondary mark for Red Wings Centennial, appearing on the front leg of the solid-red pants, the jock tag at the bottom front of the jersey, and the hem loop on the back.

DET-jersey

Returning as a fan-favorite homage to early hockey sweaters, the lace-up collar is featured on the Centennial design.

DET-stanley-years-

The inside hem of the jersey displays Detroit’s 11 Stanley Cup-winning years, flanked by silhouettes of the original trophy on the left and the modern Stanley Cup on the right.

DET-hockeytown

A reimagined “Hockeytown” mark is inside the collar.

News Feed

RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster

Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91

Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown