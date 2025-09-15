Detroit Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today unveiled their official Centennial uniform, commemorating 100 years of Hockeytown. Established in 1926 as one of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Original Six franchises, the team was originally known as the Detroit Cougars, and later the Detroit Falcons, before adopting the Red Wings name in 1932. The franchise's legacy is deeply intertwined with the city it calls home, proudly celebrated by generations of devoted fans.

Designed by the Red Wings and produced by Fanatics, the Centennial uniform honors the iconic Winged Wheel sweater while capturing the pride, tradition and enduring spirit that have defined the franchise for nearly a century.

“Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit. It recognizes the outstanding players, the defining moments and above all, the devoted fans who have shaped us into who we are today. We believe this uniform will serve as a powerful reminder of our history, while inspiring anticipation for the memorable moments yet to come.”

Design Details

Each element of the Centennial uniform was carefully crafted, with meaningful design elements reflecting the team’s century-long story. A commemorative Centennial patch will be worn on all regular season home and away jerseys.

DETROIT COUGARS TRIBUTE: The “Cougar D” logo has been thoughtfully redrawn and reintroduced as a secondary mark for Red Wings Centennial, appearing on the front leg of the solid-red pants, the jock tag at the bottom front of the jersey and the hem loop on the back. The jersey’s number font is inspired by the Cougars’ “Barber Pole” uniforms, worn in 1927-28.

The “Cougar D” logo has been thoughtfully redrawn and reintroduced as a secondary mark for Red Wings Centennial, appearing on the front leg of the solid-red pants, the jock tag at the bottom front of the jersey and the hem loop on the back. The jersey’s number font is inspired by the Cougars’ “Barber Pole” uniforms, worn in 1927-28. DETROIT FALCONS TRIBUTE: The striping along the hem, sleeves and socks draws from Detroit Falcons uniforms from 1930-1932. Both the font and striping use a vintage off-white tone to reflect the heritage aesthetic.

LEATHER-LIKE FEATURES: Patches on the jersey are designed to match the leather-brown hue of the Centennial uniform gloves, a nod to the traditional leather used in gloves and goalie pads. Featured patches include: A diamond-shaped faux leather captain patch, honoring those worn in the 1950s A faux leather jock tag inscribed with “Established 1926 DETROIT MI” A faux leather hem loop on the back of the jersey

Patches on the jersey are designed to match the leather-brown hue of the Centennial uniform gloves, a nod to the traditional leather used in gloves and goalie pads. Featured patches include: STITCHING: The first chain-stitched Winged Wheel, introduced in 1932 and used through 1948, is acknowledged in the Centennial jersey’s craftsmanship.

LACE-UP COLLAR: Returning as a fan-favorite homage to early hockey sweaters, the lace-up collar is featured on the Centennial design.

ADDITIONAL ACCENTS: The Red Wings Centennial logo patch is on the left shoulder, and a reimagined “Hockeytown” mark is inside the collar. The inside hem of the jersey displays Detroit’s 11 Stanley Cup-winning years, flanked by silhouettes of the original trophy on the left and the modern Stanley Cup on the right. The Priority sponsor patch will be seamlessly integrated into the design and be placed on the right shoulder of the jersey.

HELMET: For the first time in franchise history, the Red Wings will wear a matte red helmet featuring a vintage Meijer logo (1957–1966) decal.

When Uniform Will Be Worn

The Centennial jersey will be worn for more than a dozen home games during the 2025-26 season, with the Centennial uniform debuting on the ice during the team’s home opener on Oct. 9, when the Red Wings host another Original Six franchise, the Montreal Canadiens.

Purchase Details

Fans can pre-order their Centennial jersey beginning Sept. 15 exclusively at ShopHockeytown.com, the brand-new Red Wings online store offering an enhanced shopping experience. Jerseys will be available with current player and alumni names, and blank versions for personalization, while supplies last. Beginning in early October, jerseys may also be purchased in-person at the Red Wings Team Store at Little Caesars Arena. All online orders include complimentary shipping within the United States. For more information on the Red Wings Centennial, visit DetroitRedWings.com/100.