RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

Red Wings go 5-3-0 in exhibition play

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – Wrapping up their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings erased a pair of two-goal deficits to earn a 6-5 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“I was happy with the execution of camp,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “The timing and the way it laid out. I thought the staff – training, medical, video, everybody -- did an outstanding job. New coaching staff comes in, it’s not easy. No one’s been through it before, and we have really good people back there that make it run smoothly. Players did their thing.

“The bonding part of it, I think, has been real good. It’s carried over from Traverse City and Grand Rapids to Detroit now. The ability to get back to some structural things, as a team, has existed. Now, we really have to polish things up.”

As for how Saturday's clash transpired, the Red Wings took a 1-0 not long after the halfway mark of the first period when Michael Brandsegg-Nygård finished a slick cross-crease pass from J.T. Compher at 11:08. A secondary assist was credited to Simon Edvinsson, who was playing in his second straight exhibition contest after missing the start of Training Camp because of a lower-body injury.

“Every night, he just keeps getting better and better and has an impact on the game,” McLellan said about Brandsegg-Nygård. “Yes, scoring, but even his heaviness and grind component of his game is something we appreciate. He’s done a really, really good job.”

The Maple Leafs responded later in the opening frame, first at 15:57 on a rebound from Logan Shaw that knotted the score at 1-1. Then, with his club on the penalty kill, Nicholas Roberston fired a shot from the top of the left face-off circle to give Toronto a 2-1 advantage with 2:15 to go in the period.

Early in the second period, a lengthy offensive-zone possession by Detroit culminated with a top-shelf goal from Patrick Kane to tie it 2-2 at 5:04. The assists went to Alex DeBrincat and Edvinsson.

Although the Red Wings killed off a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity by the Maple Leafs midway through the second period, they surrendered back-to-back, even-strength goals in a span of 47 seconds a bit later in the frame and found themselves in a 4-2 hole.

Brandsegg-Nygård, who was assisted by Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Marco Kasper, scored a power-play goal for his second tally of the night to pull Detroit within 4-3 at 12:32 of the third period. But Cendric Pare’s goal just 15 seconds later pushed Toronto back in front by a pair 5-3.

Logging 2:05 of power-play time against the Maple Leafs, Sandin-Pellikka said he enjoys being on the ice for man-advantage situations.

“It’s fun,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “Getting the opportunity to play that here is a good experience for me. A little free apple today from Michael, so that was pretty nice.”

With the Red Wings on a 6-on-3 power play, Kane found Dylan Larkin down low for a quick wrist shot that the captain deposited to cut it to 5-4 at 17:18 of the third period. Lucas Raymond also picked up a secondary assist.

Sending the game to overtime, Albert Johansson blasted in a shot from deep after Detroit pulled netminder John Gibson to tie it 5-5 with 31 seconds left in regulation. Sandin-Pellikka and Compher had the assists.

Then at 3:23 of the extra frame, Larkin’s second power-play goal of the night ensured Hockeytown faithful would go home happy. He was assisted by Kane and Raymond.

“A comeback like that builds the team,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “It was a good job of us in the last period.”

Looking ahead, Detroit has some tough decisions to make regarding its Opening Night roster, which must be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

“For our staff, we’ve discussed a lot of things,” McLellan said. “Steve and I and Shawn Horcoff and his group have worked really close together with what we’re thinking, why we like certain players and pairs or combinations of players. We’ll get a complete injury report tonight, have a day off tomorrow and then Monday’s a big day for us. We got to figure out where we start.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings are set to welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena for the first time this season on Thursday night. The Original Six matchup will be preceded by the fan-favorite Red Carpet Walk, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer, allowing all fans to join in Opening Night festivities in Chevy Plaza.

Meijer Postgame Comments | TOR vs. DET | 10/04/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka and Emmitt Finnie

“I’m really happy with all three of the kids. We may as well just bundle them all up and put them in a package. They’ve all competed from Day 1 until now. They’ve all improved. Their confidence level has gone up. The group has been very accepting of them. They believe that the three of them can help the group, which is always a good sign. They’ve opened up some eyes.”

Sandin-Pellikka on showing his skill on Saturday

“I haven’t really thought about the game that much. I’m happy we won. A good crowd, so it was a fun game to play.”

Sandin-Pellikka on what his emotions might be over the next couple of days

“I have no clue. We’ll see, probably won’t get that much sleep. I just think about what will happen. I’m ready for whatever and we’ll see what happens.”

Brandsegg-Nygård on his comfort level on Saturday compared to Day 1 of Training Camp

“It grows. You get to know the players more and the guys here. You just get more and more comfortable as the preseason goes, like every season. I feel like I’m getting better and better.”

