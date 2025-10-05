RECAP: Detroit finishes 2025-26 preseason slate with 6-5 comeback overtime win against Toronto

DETROIT – Wrapping up their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings erased a pair of two-goal deficits to earn a 6-5 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“I was happy with the execution of camp,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “The timing and the way it laid out. I thought the staff – training, medical, video, everybody -- did an outstanding job. New coaching staff comes in, it’s not easy. No one’s been through it before, and we have really good people back there that make it run smoothly. Players did their thing.

“The bonding part of it, I think, has been real good. It’s carried over from Traverse City and Grand Rapids to Detroit now. The ability to get back to some structural things, as a team, has existed. Now, we really have to polish things up.”

As for how Saturday's clash transpired, the Red Wings took a 1-0 not long after the halfway mark of the first period when Michael Brandsegg-Nygård finished a slick cross-crease pass from J.T. Compher at 11:08. A secondary assist was credited to Simon Edvinsson, who was playing in his second straight exhibition contest after missing the start of Training Camp because of a lower-body injury.