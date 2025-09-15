RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Red Wings, Stars split two-game series in Texas

By Jonathan Mills
FRISCO, Texas – Comerica Center played host to a collection of exciting young talent this weekend, and the Detroit Red Wings are returning home from the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, despite a 6-5 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, with valuable experience gained and memories made.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the young guys to gel,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said. “They’re draft picks, again I mentioned that we hope to see them play together whether it’s in Grand Rapids or Detroit. It’s an opportunity to know each other, learn about each other. The guys I obviously had in Grand Rapids, it was an opportunity for us to see what kind of summer they had.

“I thought our guys competed really hard all the way through. They probably got a little bit tired, especially our top six forwards there. Shuffled some lines around later in the game to try to generate a little more offense, but overall pretty pleased with what I saw.”

Like the Red Wings did the night prior, the Stars opened the scoring quickly in Sunday’s finale. Thirty-five seconds after the puck was dropped, Jaxon Fuder converted a wrist shot from the slot on a 2-on-1 rush to put Dallas ahead 1-0.

Dallas doubled its lead at 7:32 of the first period, as Artem Shlaine got a pass from Fuder and scored in tight to push it to 2-0.

But Shai Buium responded for Detroit, scoring wide-open at the back post on the power play to make it 2-1 with 5:19 left in the first period. The assists on Buium’s second goal of this year’s NHL Prospect Games went to Carson Bantle and Amadeus Lombardi.

“Shai has grown in his defensive game,” Watson said. “His skating has improved from the beginning of last year up until right now. Again, for him, it’s being consistent.”

Leveling the score, Bantle scored a power-play goal of his own after he collected a rebound off a shot from Lombardi to make it 2-2 at 17:35 of the first period. Justice Christensen had the secondary assist.

“We challenged our guys, and one of the hardest things to do is duplicate what you did the night before,” Watson said. “Especially with the intensity, I think our special teams helped us, in the first period, get that momentum back to head into the second.”

Liam Kilfoil gave the Red Wings their first lead of the night at 6:28 of the second period. After racing towards the net with speed, the free-agent invitee flipped an impressive backhand shot in from up close to make it 3-2.

Adding another for Detroit on the power play, Nate Danielson took Michael Brandsegg-Nygård’s feed and blasted in a one-timer from the high slot to extend the lead to 4-2 at 11:46 of the second period.

Twenty-seven seconds into the third period, Angus MacDonell found twine on a one-timer in the slot for a power-play goal to pull the Stars back within one and make it 4-3.

After Ondrej Becher, who was assisted by Lombardi, scored from the left circle to reclaim the Red Wings’ two-goal lead at 5:02 of the third period, the Stars netted back-to-back goals within a three-minute span – one at 5:14 and another at 7:04 – to tie the game at 5-5.

“Tough first game, but a better second game today,” Watson said about Becher. “Playing up the lineup with some better players certainly helps his game, but he put on some muscle over the offseason, which is certainly going to help… Areas where maybe he lacked last year, I think the strength and muscle gained this year will help in those areas.”

Ayrton Martino’s second goal of the game put Dallas back on top 6-5 late in the third period, but Detroit was unable to get the equalizer with its net empty after pulling netminder Michal Pradel, who played the full 60 minutes.

“We definitely played a lot better as a team last night,” Danielson said. “The games were, at times, kind of running around a little bit and getting a little sloppy. When you’re playing with a ton of new guys and everyone is trying to prove something or show something – myself included. I think I had a couple plays I’d like to take back, but I think that’s kind of just how these games go.”

NEXT UP: Stay tuned to DetroitRedWings.com for coverage of the club's annual Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich., this week.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Watson on Danielson’s play this weekend

“I thought he did a really good job competing both games. He was one of the best players on the ice both nights. I think he did fatigue a little bit down the stretch for us in the third [period], but we played him a ton. He was on the power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5 minutes with 11 forwards. He ate up a ton of ice time, but did everything we asked him to do.”

Watson on his message to players who don’t have NHL contracts in hand but performed well these last two games

“It’s an opportunity to make an impression – make a good first impression…It’s a great opportunity to be seen not just by us, but by Dallas’ organization who is here as well. Any other scouts in the building. They can sign anywhere they want, so make sure that you put your best foot forward. I think all of our guys did a good job doing that.”

Danielson on how his offseason went and his tournament experience

“Summer was good. Just spent a lot of time in the gym and on the ice. For me, the focus was to try to get bigger, stronger and put some weight on. I did that, and the games weren’t bad. I thought I got better as they went.”

