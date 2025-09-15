RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

FRISCO, Texas – Comerica Center played host to a collection of exciting young talent this weekend, and the Detroit Red Wings are returning home from the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, despite a 6-5 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, with valuable experience gained and memories made.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the young guys to gel,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said. “They’re draft picks, again I mentioned that we hope to see them play together whether it’s in Grand Rapids or Detroit. It’s an opportunity to know each other, learn about each other. The guys I obviously had in Grand Rapids, it was an opportunity for us to see what kind of summer they had.

“I thought our guys competed really hard all the way through. They probably got a little bit tired, especially our top six forwards there. Shuffled some lines around later in the game to try to generate a little more offense, but overall pretty pleased with what I saw.”

Like the Red Wings did the night prior, the Stars opened the scoring quickly in Sunday’s finale. Thirty-five seconds after the puck was dropped, Jaxon Fuder converted a wrist shot from the slot on a 2-on-1 rush to put Dallas ahead 1-0.

Dallas doubled its lead at 7:32 of the first period, as Artem Shlaine got a pass from Fuder and scored in tight to push it to 2-0.

But Shai Buium responded for Detroit, scoring wide-open at the back post on the power play to make it 2-1 with 5:19 left in the first period. The assists on Buium’s second goal of this year’s NHL Prospect Games went to Carson Bantle and Amadeus Lombardi.