Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

DETROIT -- Going into this past weekend, the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025-26 preseason roster was at 25 players – 14 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. But by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the deadline that NHL clubs must submit their first active rosters of the campaign, that number must be trimmed to 23.
At the time of publishing on DetroitRedWings.com, the Red Wings had yet to finalize their roster. However, the club did practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday morning -- and, notably, forward prospects Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Emmitt Finnie as well as defense prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka were on the ice.
“[Brandsegg-Nygård, Finnie and Sandin-Pellikka] were here at practice today, so that’s a real good sign for them,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We skated with 23 players. Obviously, we’re allowed to submit our opening roster with as many as 23, so obviously that’s a really good sign for them. Everything they’ve done to this point has led to them getting this day. We’ll just take it day by day, but in practice today they were attentive, alert, executed and had a sense of belonging. The group embraced them.”