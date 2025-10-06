Ahead of Monday’s 23-man NHL roster deadline, Red Wings encouraged by hard work they put in during 2025-26 preseason

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said seeing those three prospects play and push for NHL roster spots this fall has given the group a big energy boost.

“They all have great attributes,” Larkin said. “Whether it’s Finn’s speed and smarts, and Ny’s got good speed and smarts but he’s heavier and has a great spot and puts himself in positions to score. And Axel, who has puck play and skating. They all have really good attributes, and I think they make our team better. I’m happy for those guys and it’s well deserved that they’re here today.”

But, as the players know and as McLellan has pointed out since the start of Training Camp, NHL rosters are fluid. So, no matter who will be on the team when it’s time to drop the puck against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, Detroit’s coaching staff should have a lot of flexibility when it comes to potential line combinations and defense pairs during the regular season.

“We didn’t necessarily have these lines penciled in on July 1,” McLellan said. “We didn’t anticipate all three kids playing here, but the fact that there is some size in those slots is valuable. Size is one thing, but it’s how you use the size and how effective it can be. The potential for some grinding or heavy shifts and aggressive net play exists. It’s getting it out of them and then wanting to do it over and over again. If we can get there, then we really have something.”