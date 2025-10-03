RECAP: Third-period preseason road rally sends Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 3-1

TORONTO -- The all-around performance put forth by the Detroit Red Wings en route to their 3-1 preseason victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night certainly didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Todd McLellan.

“We talked to the players before the game, and it was ‘you and us,’” McLellan said. “The ‘you’ part, they had to prepare themselves individually for the season coming up. I wasn’t too sure that everybody was at that point yet, so we challenged them there. And the ‘us’ part, we got to put that all together. I thought this was the most complete effort of the exhibition season, where we started to see the structure come and pace of play. Those are all positive signs.”

Goalie Cam Talbot was solid between the pipes for Detroit, turning aside 18 of 19 shots. At the other end of the ice, netminder Anthony Stolarz made 39 saves for Toronto.

“I think we got a lot of shots to them,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored the go-ahead goal just after the halfway point of the third period. “Didn’t make it too hard on [Stolarz] in the first two periods, made it a little bit harder in the third and obviously, got rewarded. Continuing on, we got to get a lot of shots but get in [opposing goaltenders’] eyes and make it real hard on [them].”

Captain Auston Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a quick lead, scoring six seconds into an early power play with a wrister from the right face-off circle to make it 1-0 at 2:08 of the first period.

The first of two exhibition matchups between the Original Six rivals in a three-day span continued with a scoreless middle frame, and the Red Wings headed into the second intermission leading 28-12 in shots but still down by one.

“They scored on their second shot on goal on a power play, and it took us a little while to re-establish our legs and our forecheck,” McLellan said. “But once that started to happen, I thought the hunt mentality was there, and it was contagious. We passed it off from one line to the next.”

Evening the score for Detroit, captain Dylan Larkin cleaned up a rebound in the slot to make it 1-1 at 5:04 of the third period. The assists went to Ben Chiarot and Emmitt Finnie.