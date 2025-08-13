Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

25-year-old defenseman determined to be a valuable contributor for Detroit in 2025-26

DET-Bernard-Docker
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- In signing Jacob Bernard-Docker to a one-year free-agent contract on July 1, the Detroit Red Wings not only added depth and physicality on the back end, but a former first-round pick who has a strong internal drive to prove himself to his new club in the 2025-26 season.

“There’s a lot of potential there, and [Detroit] is a team on the right trajectory,” Bernard-Docker said in his introductory Zoom call with the media last month. “I’m super excited to go there, show what I got and hopefully be a contributor.”

Originally selected by Ottawa at No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Jacob Bernard-Docker split last season between the Senators and Buffalo Sabres and finished with eight points (two goals, six assists) as well as a plus-5 rating in 40 games.

“Jacob Bernard-Docker gives us a little bit of depth on defense… an effective player in his time in Ottawa in particular,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said last month. “He plays hard and competes.”

Having a strong sense of his identity is as a player -- someone who can be “annoying and kind of always on guys” -- helps Bernard-Docker set goals for himself that he works hard to achieve.

“That’s another part of my game in the NHL, I feel like maybe hasn’t been as consistent as I want it to be, is just the physicality aspect,” Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “And there’s been some games where I think I’ve shown I can do that.”

Bernard-Docker said he also wants to show he can be a reliable piece on Detroit’s penalty kill this season.

"That's one area where I was really looking to develop and show how I played in the minors and maybe I haven't shown as much as I'd like to in the NHL yet," Bernard-Docker said. "It's an area that I think is a strong part of my game. I'm willing to block shots and I'm pretty good on my stick.”

Set to play for his third Atlantic Division club in his NHL career, Bernard-Docker will get to see things from a different angle this season. The 25-year-old said he thinks there are similarities with the Red Wings compared to the Senators and Sabres in terms of each club’s collection of talent.

"In a way it's a similar group to where I was in Ottawa, with a real good young core,” Bernard-Docker said. “Buffalo had a real good core. [Detroit is] on that edge of breaking out. There’s a lot of real good players on the team.”

The 2025-26 Red Wings will take the ice for the first time for their annual Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., on Sept. 18, and Bernard-Docker, like the rest of the club, is eager to get back into action.

“I’m hoping to come in and be someone that can be a guy that is relied upon every night,” Bernard-Docker said. “Just be real solid, physical and play my game.”

News Feed

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign