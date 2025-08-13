Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

DETROIT -- In signing Jacob Bernard-Docker to a one-year free-agent contract on July 1, the Detroit Red Wings not only added depth and physicality on the back end, but a former first-round pick who has a strong internal drive to prove himself to his new club in the 2025-26 season.

“There’s a lot of potential there, and [Detroit] is a team on the right trajectory,” Bernard-Docker said in his introductory Zoom call with the media last month. “I’m super excited to go there, show what I got and hopefully be a contributor.”

Originally selected by Ottawa at No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Jacob Bernard-Docker split last season between the Senators and Buffalo Sabres and finished with eight points (two goals, six assists) as well as a plus-5 rating in 40 games.

“Jacob Bernard-Docker gives us a little bit of depth on defense… an effective player in his time in Ottawa in particular,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said last month. “He plays hard and competes.”

Having a strong sense of his identity is as a player -- someone who can be “annoying and kind of always on guys” -- helps Bernard-Docker set goals for himself that he works hard to achieve.

“That’s another part of my game in the NHL, I feel like maybe hasn’t been as consistent as I want it to be, is just the physicality aspect,” Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “And there’s been some games where I think I’ve shown I can do that.”