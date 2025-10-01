Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

Detroit continues preseason slate with road game against Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Alexandre Doucet, Jakub Rychlovský and Eduards Tralmaks to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have released forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger, and defensemen Alex Kannok Leipert and Jacob Truscott from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids.

Detroit has assigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. The Red Wings have also assigned forward Carter Bear to the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips.

The Red Wings currently have 40 players on their preseason roster: 22 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. Currently 3-3-0 through six preseason games, Detroit continues its preseason slate with a road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. The game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that all games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

PLAYERS ASSIGNED/RELEASED ON 10/1/25

14
Eduards Tralmaks
LW
L
6-3
221
Riga, Latvia
2/17/97
Signed, 3/21/25
32
Carter Gylander
G
L
6-5
197
Beaumont, Alberta
6/5/01
2019 Draft (7/191)
41
Carter Bear
LW
L
6-0
186
Winnipeg, Manitoba
11/4/06
2025 Draft (1/13)
62
Jacob Truscott +
D
L
6-1
195
Port Huron, Michigan
4/12/02
Professional Tryout
63
Alexandre Doucet
LW
L
5-11
197
Sherbrooke, Quebec
1/12/02
Signed, 3/1/23
64
Carson Bantle +
LW
L
6-5
210
Onalaska, Wisconsin
1/22/02
Professional Tryout
81
Jakub Rychlovský
LW
L
5-11
196
Vrchlabi, Czechia
8/7/01
Signed, 6/3/24
82
Gabriel Seger +
C
L
6-4
216
Uppsala, Sweden
11/15/99
Professional Tryout
95
Alex Kannok Leipert +
D
L
6-0
210
Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
7/20/00
Professional Tryout

Detroit Red Wings 2025-26 Preseason Roster

#
FORWARDS (22)
POS
S
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
15

Sheldon Dries

C

L
5-9
178
Macomb, Michigan
4/23/94
Signed, 7/1/24
18
Andrew Copp
C
L
6-1
201
Ann Arbor, Michigan
7/8/94
Signed, 7/13/22
21
James van Riemsdyk
LW
L
6-3
209
Middletown, New Jersey
5/4/89
Signed, 7/1/25
22
Mason Appleton
C
R
6-2
194
Green Bay, Wisconsin
1/15/96
Signed, 7/1/25
23
Lucas Raymond
LW
R
5-11
188
Gothenburg, Sweden
3/28/02
2020 Draft (1/4)
24
Austin Watson
LW
R
6-4
210
Ann Arbor, Michigan
1/13/92
Signed, 10/7/24
27
Michael Rasmussen
C
L
6-6
225
Surrey, British Columbia
4/17/99
2017 Draft (1/9)
28
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
RW
R
6-1
206
Oslo, Norway
10/5/05
2024 Draft (1/15)
29
Nate Danielson
C
R
6-1
191
Red Deer, Alberta
9/27/04
2023 Draft (1/9)
34
Carter Mazur
LW
R
6-0
189
Jackson, Michigan
3/28/02
2021 Draft (3/70)
37
J.T. Compher
LW
R
6-0
192
Northbrook, Illinois
4/8/95
Signed, 7/1/23
43
John Leonard
LW
L
5-11
196
Westwood, New Jersey
8/7/98
Signed, 7/1/25
48
Jonatan Berggren
RW
L
5-11
199
Uppsala, Sweden
7/16/00
2018 Draft (2/33)
57
Ondřej Becher
C
L
6-1
179
Ostrava, Czechia
2/22/04
2024 Draft (3/80)
58
Emmitt Finnie
C
L
6-1
190
Lethbridge, Alberta
6/27/05
2023 Draft (7/201)
65
Dominik Shine
RW
R
5-11
175
Pinckney, Michigan
4/18/93
Signed, 1/27/25
71
Dylan Larkin
C
L
6-1
204
Waterford, Michigan
7/30/96
2014 Draft (1/15)
78
Amadeus Lombardi
C
L
5-11
178
Aurora, Ontario
6/5/03
2022 Draft (4/113)
85
Elmer Söderblom
LW
L
6-8
246
Gothenburg, Sweden
7/5/01
2019 Draft (6/159)
88
Patrick Kane
RW
L
5-10
178
Buffalo, New York
11/19/88
Signed, 11/28/23
92
Marco Kasper
C
L
6-1
197
Innsbruck, Austria
4/8/04
2022 Draft (1/8)
93
Alex DeBrincat
RW
R
5-8
178
Farmington Hills, Michigan
12/18/97
Trade w/OTT, 7/9/23
#
DEFENSEMEN (14)
POS
S
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
3
Justin Holl
D
R
6-4
195
Tonka Bay, Minnesota
1/30/92
Signed, 7/1/23
8
Ben Chiarot
D
L
6-3
225
Hamilton, Ontario
5/9/91
Signed, 7/13/22
7
Shai Buium
D
L
6-3
213
San Diego, California
3/26/03
2021 Draft (2/36)
0
Albert Johansson
D
L
6-0
187
Karlstad, Sweden
1/4/01
2019 Draft (2/60)
5
Jacob Bernard-Docker
D
R
6-1
198
Canmore, Alberta
6/30/00
Signed, 7/1/25
8
Antti Tuomisto
D
R
6-5
210
Pori, Finland
1/20/01
2019 Draft (2/35)
4
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
D
R
5-11
185
Gällivare, Sweden
3/11/05
2023 Draft (1/17)
1
Ian Mitchell
D
R
6-0
192
St. Albert, Alberta
1/18/99
Signed, 7/1/25
2
Travis Hamonic
D
R
6-0
195
St. Malo, Manitoba
8/16/90
Signed, 8/15/25
3
Moritz Seider
D
R
6-3
205
Zell, Germany
4/6/01
2019 Draft (1/6)
4
William Wallinder
D
L
6-4
203
Sollefteå, Sweden
7/28/02
2020 Draft (2/32)
6
Erik Gustafsson
D
L
6-0
187
Nynäshamn, Sweden
3/14/92
Signed, 7/1/24
7
Simon Edvinsson
D
L
6-6
225
Kungsbacka, Sweden
2/5/03
2021 Draft (1/6)
4
William Lagesson
D
L
6-2
213
Gothenburg, Sweden
2/22/96
Signed, 7/1/24
#
GOALIES (4)
POS
C
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
3
Sebastian Cossa
G
L
6-6
222
Hamilton, Ontario
11/21/02
2021 Draft (1/15)
5
Michal Postava
G
L
6-2
205
Valasske Mezirici, Czechia
2/28/02
Signed, 6/10/25
6
John Gibson
G
L
6-2
214
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
7/14/93
Trade w/ANA, 6/28/25
9
Cam Talbot
G
L
6-4
197
Caledonia, Ontario
7/5/87
Signed, 7/1/24

+ = signed by Grand Rapids

*= camp invitee

