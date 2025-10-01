Red Wings reduce preseason roster to 40

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Alexandre Doucet, Jakub Rychlovský and Eduards Tralmaks to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have released forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger, and defensemen Alex Kannok Leipert and Jacob Truscott from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids.

Detroit has assigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. The Red Wings have also assigned forward Carter Bear to the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips.

The Red Wings currently have 40 players on their preseason roster: 22 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. Currently 3-3-0 through six preseason games, Detroit continues its preseason slate with a road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. The game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that all games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.