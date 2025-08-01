Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

DETROIT -- Taking his game to the next level is one of several goals Jonatan Berggren, who re-signed a one-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings on June 30, has set out for himself in the 2025-26 season.

“Last year was a good year for me,” Berggren recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I feel like I got more opportunity after Todd [McLellan] became head coach, and I think I played better. This one-year deal is a prove-it-deal for me. I want to show what I can do.”

The 24-year-old forward skated in an NHL-career high 75 games last season, recording 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. Berggren said spending the full campaign with the Red Wings boosted his confidence and helped him stay even keel through the highs and the lows.

“It felt like I was part of the team,” Berggren said. “It’s hard when you’re going up and down between the AHL and NHL, so I got that confidence being there for a full year and I’m going to build off that.”