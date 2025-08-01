Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

Swedish forward, who re-signed one-year deal with Red Wings in June, can’t wait for Training Camp

122924-AMF-4377
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Taking his game to the next level is one of several goals Jonatan Berggren, who re-signed a one-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings on June 30, has set out for himself in the 2025-26 season.

“Last year was a good year for me,” Berggren recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I feel like I got more opportunity after Todd [McLellan] became head coach, and I think I played better. This one-year deal is a prove-it-deal for me. I want to show what I can do.”

The 24-year-old forward skated in an NHL-career high 75 games last season, recording 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. Berggren said spending the full campaign with the Red Wings boosted his confidence and helped him stay even keel through the highs and the lows.

“It felt like I was part of the team,” Berggren said. “It’s hard when you’re going up and down between the AHL and NHL, so I got that confidence being there for a full year and I’m going to build off that.”

Since being taken by Detroit in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Berggren has added more and more to his game. In total, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has notched 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 154 games with the Red Wings since 2022-23.

A lot of the progress he’s made, Berggren said, is the result of all the hard work he’s put in behind the scenes.

“Especially last summer, I feel like that was really good and then at Training Camp, everything felt good,” Berggren said. “I took another step last year, but I feel like I’m starting at a higher level this year maybe than where I was two years ago. I want to do the same thing this summer because I feel like that’s going to give me a good result this year.”

It’s hard to replicate in-game action and the grind of a full NHL regular season, but Berggren has been enjoying a targeted summer of work while training in Sweden.

“It’s a good group of guys I train with,” Berggren said. “Depending on if we skate or not, we usually start around 8 a.m. There’s also a two-hour workout we do before we recover.”

Berggren has also been taking advantage of the extra time to rest and relax this offseason because he knows, come September, it’ll be full steam ahead. The young forward added that the Red Wings stand to benefit from a full Training Camp under the leadership of McLellan.

“I feel like we played really good hockey when Todd came in,” Berggren said. “Now that we’re going to start with him, it’s going to be good to have a full camp with the new systems rather than how we had to learn during the middle of the season. That’s going to be huge.”

And with fresh faces like defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, goalie John Gibson, and forwards James Van Riemsdyk and Mason Appleton, among others, now part of the mix, Berggren mentioned how Training Camp will also be a great time to strengthen the camaraderie of Detroit’s already tight-knit dressing room ahead of the organization’s Centennial season.

“That’s maybe the biggest thing to have in terms of the group, is everyone coming together,” Berggren said. “You see the good teams, their locker rooms are super tight. We have that going on too. It’s huge for the guys to all come together. We had a good group last year and a lot of the same guys too, so it’s only going to get better and better.”

News Feed

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit