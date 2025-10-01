RECAP: Penalty kill helps visiting Red Wings fend off Blackhawks for 3-1 preseason victory

The Blackhawks broke Talbot’s shutout bid just 2:53 into the third period, as Colton Dach fired in a wrister after driving to the net to make it 3-1. However, that was as close as Chicago -- which got 16 saves from netminder Spencer Knight on the night --- pulled within before time expired.

“A much better overall performance,” McLellan said of Detroit’s sixth exhibition game. “The individuals that needed to respond with good nights did. The team as a whole did. Just a complete turnaround performance from what we had the other night.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs will go head-to-head at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on the ongoing Opening Night roster battles as the preseason winds down

“Practices are still about putting things in place. We feel we’re beginning to feel out some things with lines. We still have players who we need to get back up to speed. Simon Edvinsson hasn’t played yet, so we’ve got to get him going. I think we’ll spend more time on special teams. They’ll play a big part in our season, and we’ll have to keep polishing them up. Still a lot of work to do.”

Talbot on the importance of exhibition reps

“It’s nice to get some of those PK reps in a game. A lot more shots and volume today. That was a lot nicer than the 30 minutes I played last week. I just feel like I couldn’t get in a rhythm last week, but tonight felt like a regular-season game. They had most of their top guys in the lineup and that’s what it’s going to feel like. I just want those reps.”