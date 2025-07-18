For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

DETROIT – Forward prospect Carter Bear is even more energized for the road ahead but knows the hard work has only just begun now that he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, which the club officially announced on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously a big moment for me and the start of my career with the Red Wings, but it’s also just a start,” Bear told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday. “Just like how the NHL Draft was a start, this is another step to get to. This is a big moment for me and my family and I’m excited, for sure.”

The past few weeks have quite the ride for the 18-year-old, who was selected by the Red Wings with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater on June 27 before he participated in his first Development Camp with Detroit at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center from June 30 – July 3.