For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

No. 13 overall pick in 2025 NHL Entry Draft recounts exciting past few weeks with DetroitRedWings.com


By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT – Forward prospect Carter Bear is even more energized for the road ahead but knows the hard work has only just begun now that he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, which the club officially announced on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously a big moment for me and the start of my career with the Red Wings, but it’s also just a start,” Bear told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday. “Just like how the NHL Draft was a start, this is another step to get to. This is a big moment for me and my family and I’m excited, for sure.”

The past few weeks have quite the ride for the 18-year-old, who was selected by the Red Wings with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater on June 27 before he participated in his first Development Camp with Detroit at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center from June 30 – July 3.

“Throughout this whole process, I’ve just been learning from everyone: the staff, management, the ex-pro guys who played for this team,” Bear said. “I’m asking questions, so I think it’s really all about learning new things at this time.”

Learning, even through adversity, has been a big part of Bear’s development as of late. He sustained an Achilles injury in March, halting his 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips that saw the 6-foot, 179-pound forward notch 82 points (40 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games and earn a place on the WHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Red Wings Assistant Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper spoke about Bear following the completion of Day 1 of this year’s NHL Draft, highlighting the first-round pick’s identity and style of play.

“We appreciate the way he comes to the rink, the way he prepares and the way he comes out and plays,” Draper said on June 27. “That was something that every time, whether it was myself or [Chief Amateur Scout] Jesse Wallen or our area scouts, whoever was going to see him, the report was similar with the way that he played. We really like the way he thinks the game. We appreciate the compete and relentlessness on the puck. He also has the ability to make a lot of plays.”

And amid everything that he’s experienced since being drafted, Bear has enjoyed learning as much as he can about the city of Detroit.

“I’ve explored a lot of Downtown, but there’s more to explore for sure,” Bear said. “Detroit style pizza is pretty good, and the culture here is unbelievable. Such a close group already and close with the staff already. That’s just making it feel like home right away, so I appreciate them for that.”

