Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

Grand Rapids forward providing positive influence on Detroit’s rising talent

DET_Lombardi_09.14.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

FRISCO, Texas -- Amadeus Lombardi, who turned 22 in June, is one of the elder statesmen on the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster. But it wasn’t that long ago that the Grand Rapids Griffins forward was the recipient of veteran mentorship while participating in this annual tournament, either.

So, for Lombardi, this weekend is all about elevating both himself and his teammates.

“I’m happy to be here, helping the younger guys and get some momentum going into [Training] Camp,” Lombardi said following Detroit’s 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars at Comerica Center on Saturday night. “I’m excited for it.”

Lombardi and the Red Wings will look to sweep this year’s edition of the NHL Prospect Games on Sunday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT, with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

Added to Detroit’s NHL Prospect Games roster on Saturday morning, Lombardi said there’s a lot he wants to prove not only in Texas but in the weeks ahead.

“Showing that I got stronger and can handle pressure,” Lombardi said. “I’m not going to be a guy that’s running around dropping guys left and right, but if I can be able to protect the puck a little better that’s going to be a big thing. The other thing is just defensively, being more responsible, playing a 200-foot game and getting trust from the coaches more. I’m going into my third year with the same staff, getting comfortable with them. Hopefully, they trust me more and I obviously need to earn that trust.”

Reflecting on his 2024-25 campaign in the American Hockey Leage, in which an upper-body injury limited him to 44 regular-season games, Lombardi said he felt he played well when healthy.

“It was a shortened season,” said Lombardi, who tallied 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) last season. “It was positive and trending upwards from my first year, when I was playing more of a limited role. Last year, I stepped into a big role…especially coming back from that injury.”

Just like his Prospect Games teammates, Lombardi has NHL aspirations. Selected by Detroit in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Lombardi explained how chasing that childhood dream also requires a lot of self-awareness.

“It’s every kids’ dream to play in the NHL,” Lombardi said. “But it’s also important to stay focused and in the present, don’t worry about the past or the future. Stay in the now. There’s a plan above, so just follow that plan. Trust yourself, and hopefully good things will happen.”

Maintaining that one-day-at-a-time approach will one day, Lombardi strongly believes, pay dividends.

“Last year, I figured out the offensive side of things,” Lombardi said. “I felt more confident…Now, it’s about reeling it back in, playing responsible, earning the coaches’ trust and being put in all situations. Growing that other side of my game. I think I can help the team with that.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster

Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91

Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels