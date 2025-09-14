Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

FRISCO, Texas -- Amadeus Lombardi, who turned 22 in June, is one of the elder statesmen on the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster. But it wasn’t that long ago that the Grand Rapids Griffins forward was the recipient of veteran mentorship while participating in this annual tournament, either.

So, for Lombardi, this weekend is all about elevating both himself and his teammates.

“I’m happy to be here, helping the younger guys and get some momentum going into [Training] Camp,” Lombardi said following Detroit’s 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars at Comerica Center on Saturday night. “I’m excited for it.”

Lombardi and the Red Wings will look to sweep this year’s edition of the NHL Prospect Games on Sunday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT, with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.