PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Chicago for exhibition contest on Tuesday

There’s a handful of intriguing roster competitions that have emerged this preseason, including on the back end.

“We feel that the four [defensemen] will sort themselves out up top,” McLellan said. “How we play them, we’ll see as time goes on. But that five, six, seven, even eight-hole -- if we’re going to keep seven or eight, we’ll have to figure all that out – that’s, for me, very competitive right now. There’s a group of players that are going to play in Chicago tonight. For some, this could be their last opportunity. Others may extend it a little bit further. But the group that’s going there, for the most part, is getting another opportunity to play.”

Bernard-Docker, who signed a one-year free-agent contract with Detroit this offseason, is one of several blueliners challenging for an NHL roster spot. The 25-year-old split the 2024-25 campaign between the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-5 rating in 40 games.

“I’m not going to be a super flashy guy every night,” Bernard-Docker said. “I think just knowing what you’re going to get out of me – being hard to play against, not fun to play against and sticking to fundamentals.”

Having only played in the Atlantic Division during his time in the NHL, Bernard-Docker has seen a lot of the Red Wings over the years. Now, he’s motivated to “carve out a role” with Detroit.

“A lot of speed,” Bernard-Docker said about his experience going against Detroit. “A very competitive group. You look at guys like Razor and Larks, who have been here a while. They’re hungry, you can tell. It’s really cool to see for me. I just want to try to help in any way that I can and crack the roster."