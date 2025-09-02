Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

“The last couple seasons in Ottawa, my role has kind of been a little bit of everything,” Hamonic said. “There were some injuries last year, but I thought I had a good season and played well. This upcoming season, I’m just kind of ready to do whatever is asked of me, be a good player, a good teammate and push for playing time. We have a good defensive core back there. It’s going to be competitive, and I’m there to push and earn my ice time.”

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (No. 53 overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hamonic has been around the sport for quite some time. He’s skated in 900 career-regular season games between the Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators since 2010-11, and the 34-year-old has plenty of wisdom to share with his new Red Wings teammates.

“For myself, especially in the last couple years and with some of the young defensemen we had in Ottawa, I really wanted to be someone who was relied upon to help,” Hamonic said. “If you can help share some sort of knowledge or understanding of the game that you’ve learned throughout your career to help pay it forward… I remember some of those players when I was younger and I’m still very appreciative of that. If you can come in, show you can play and really contribute to the team, and then help those young players along the way, whether it’s on or off the ice or whatever the case may be, to come in and set a good example and really help…To look back on your career when you’re older, I think that’s something you’ll look back on and be proud of.”

Hamonic is also eager to reunite with some familiar faces in Detroit, including fellow defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker. The pair spent parts of the last four seasons together in Ottawa.

“JBD, first and foremost, is a great teammate and player,” Hamonic said. “He’s become a really good friend of mine. He’s got some sneaky skill. He plays hard. He’s not the biggest guy, but he plays competitively. He moves well and is someone who can make solid plays. When he’s feeling confident, he’s in the rush and makes plays. He’s a good player. Sometimes, you just got to find your opportunity and stride. He had that injury last season, and I think it’s hard to get going after an injury like that, but I think the fans and team in Detroit are going to see a really good young player who has a bright future in front of him.”