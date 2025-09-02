Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

Veteran defenseman out to ‘push and earn’ his ice time in Detroit this season

DET_Hamonic-1
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Not only does Travis Hamonic, who signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Aug. 15, want to bring a hardworking style of play to his new club in the 2025-26 season, but the veteran defenseman also hopes to make a difference away from the rink.

“I’m excited to come in,” Hamonic said in his introductory Zoom call with the media last week. “It seems like a great, very close group. I’m ready to integrate myself into the team and community. Such a storied franchise…I’ve only been a Wing for a little bit, but very proud of that opportunity to wear that jersey. Very thankful for the organization for giving me that chance, so I want to make sure that I’m ready to go and I believe that I am, and to be a positive impact through my time in Detroit and as a Wing.”

Embracing a physical, third-pair role with the Ottawa Senators last season, Hamonic finished with seven points (one goal, six assists) in 59 games while averaging 17:04 of ice time per contest.

“The last couple seasons in Ottawa, my role has kind of been a little bit of everything,” Hamonic said. “There were some injuries last year, but I thought I had a good season and played well. This upcoming season, I’m just kind of ready to do whatever is asked of me, be a good player, a good teammate and push for playing time. We have a good defensive core back there. It’s going to be competitive, and I’m there to push and earn my ice time.”

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (No. 53 overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hamonic has been around the sport for quite some time. He’s skated in 900 career-regular season games between the Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators since 2010-11, and the 34-year-old has plenty of wisdom to share with his new Red Wings teammates.

“For myself, especially in the last couple years and with some of the young defensemen we had in Ottawa, I really wanted to be someone who was relied upon to help,” Hamonic said. “If you can help share some sort of knowledge or understanding of the game that you’ve learned throughout your career to help pay it forward… I remember some of those players when I was younger and I’m still very appreciative of that. If you can come in, show you can play and really contribute to the team, and then help those young players along the way, whether it’s on or off the ice or whatever the case may be, to come in and set a good example and really help…To look back on your career when you’re older, I think that’s something you’ll look back on and be proud of.”

Hamonic is also eager to reunite with some familiar faces in Detroit, including fellow defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker. The pair spent parts of the last four seasons together in Ottawa.

“JBD, first and foremost, is a great teammate and player,” Hamonic said. “He’s become a really good friend of mine. He’s got some sneaky skill. He plays hard. He’s not the biggest guy, but he plays competitively. He moves well and is someone who can make solid plays. When he’s feeling confident, he’s in the rush and makes plays. He’s a good player. Sometimes, you just got to find your opportunity and stride. He had that injury last season, and I think it’s hard to get going after an injury like that, but I think the fans and team in Detroit are going to see a really good young player who has a bright future in front of him.”

Having learned to take nothing for granted, Hamonic is at a point in his NHL career where he knows the importance of adaptability.

“When you do get into the second half of your career, you got to keep up,” Hamonic said. “You got to be able to play, be reliable when you’re on the ice and kind of do what is called upon you as a player and as a teammate. You’re always trying to evolve, keep up and stay with the curve. Sometimes it’s easier said than done but I feel very confident with where my game is at.”

When describing his own game, Hamonic said he’s someone who won’t back down from a challenge.

“You want to come in and compete for a job,” Hamonic said. “On the ice, just be a solid, steady influence, bring some physicality on the back end, to be solid on the penalty kill, blocking shots and doing some of the not-so-pretty jobs, some of the jobs that hurt…I’m ready to put my best foot forward to give everything that I got to the organization.”

As a franchise, the Red Wings are set to celebrate their Centennial in 2025-26. There’s a lot to be excited about this year, and according to Hamonic, representing the Winged Wheel is an incredible opportunity.

“It’s one of those cities, one of those teams, one of those organizations where you come in and it’s a wow factor every single time,” Hamonic said. Whether it was early on in my career at [Joe Louis Arena] or now at the new [Little Caesars Arena], to be part of an Original Six [team] is something that I think every player wants the chance to have.”

