Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster

Four first-round picks headline Detroit’s 24-man roster

DET-prospect-games
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster for the two-day event, held on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The team consists of 24 recent draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts who will battle against prospects from the Dallas Stars.

The Red Wings roster is highlighted by first-round picks from each of the last three NHL Entry Drafts: center Nate Danielson (9th overall, 2023), defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (17th overall, 2023), right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall, 2024) and left wing Carter Bear (13th overall, 2025). Danielson spent the entire 2024-25 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 39 points (12-27-39), a plus-four rating and 33 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games during his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward also netted one goal in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the Griffins. Sandin-Pellikka began the 2024-25 season with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, logging 29 points (12-17-29) and 22 penalty minutes in 46 regular-season games, in addition to eight points (1-7-8) and two penalty minutes in 11 postseason contests. His 12 goals and 29 points were the most of any under-20 skater in Sweden’s top professional league. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2024-25, picking up one assist in two regular-season games before skating in three Calder Cup Playoff games.

Brandsegg-Nygård also started the 2024-25 campaign in Sweden with Skellefteå AIK, collecting 11 points (5-6-11) and 51 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games, along with six points (4-2-6) and 12 penalty minutes in 11 postseason matchups. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2024-25, appearing in two regular-season games before notching three points (2-1-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff games. Bear played the 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips and ranked among the team leaders with 40 goals (1st), 42 assists (4th), 82 points (1st), a plus-33 rating (7th), 77 penalty minutes (2nd), 14 power play goals (1st), 27 power play points (T1st), two shorthanded goals (T2nd), nine game-winning goals (1st) and 185 shots (4th) in 56 regular-season games. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward has compiled 141 points (66-75-141), a plus-53 rating and 103 penalty minutes in 142 WHL games with the Silvertips since 2022-23

Other roster notables include left wing Kevin Bicker (147th overall, 2023), who was named Rookie of the Year in Germany’s top professional league after recording five assists, a plus-three rating and 15 penalty minutes in 20 games with Löwen Frankfurt; goaltender Rudy Guimond (169th overall, 2023), who posted a 16-0-0 record with a 1.73 goals-against average, a 0.940 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games with the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, helping the club win their first league title since 2010; and center Emmitt Finnie (201st overall, 2023), who led the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers with 84 points (37-47-84) in 55 games before recording five points (1-4-5) in 10 regular-season games with the Griffins; and center Ondřej Becher (80th overall, 2024), who registered 20 points (10-10-20) and eight penalty minutes in 59 games in his rookie season with the Griffins.

Thirteen of the 24 players on the roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the four first-round picks in addition to one second-round pick, two third-round selections, one fourth-round pick, one fifth-round selection, two sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks. The drafted prospects range in age from four 18-year-olds chosen at the most recent 2025 NHL Entry Draft (Bear, third-rounder Michal Pradel, sixth-rounder Will Murphy and seventh-rounder Grayden Robertson-Palmer) to a 22-year-old (Shai Buium, a 2021 second-round pick who ranked second among Grand Rapids defensemen with 25 points (2-23-25), a plus-two rating and 22 penalty minutes in 67 games last season).

2025 Detroit Red Wings NHL Prospect Games Roster*

#
NAME
POS.
2024-25 TEAM
ACQUIRED
17
Shai Buium
D
Grand Rapids (AHL)

2021 2nd round (36th overall)

28
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
RW
Skellefteå AIK (SHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)          
2024 1st round (15th overall)
29
Nate Danielson
C
Grand Rapids (AHL)
2023 1st round (9th overall)
41
Carter Bear
LW
Everett (WHL)
2025 1st round (13th overall)
44
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
D
Skellefteå AIK (SHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)          
2023 1st round (17th overall)
46
Carl-Otto Magnusson 
D
Frölunda HC (SHL)
Free Agent Invitee
57
Ondřej Becher
C
Grand Rapids (AHL)
2024 3rd round (80th overall)
58
Emmitt Finnie
C
Kamloops (WHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)
2023 7th round (201st overall)
59
Kevin Bicker
LW
Löwen Frankfurt (DEL)
2023 5th round (147th overall)
61
Landon Miller
G
Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
2024 4th round (126th overall)
62
Jacob Truscott
D
Michigan (B10)
Signed by Griffins, 4/13/25
63
Alexandre Doucet
LW
Grand Rapids (AHL)
Signed by Detroit, 3/1/23
64
Carson Bantle
LW
Grand Rapids (AHL)/Toledo (ECHL)
Signed by Griffins, 8/20/24
68
Rudy Guimond
G
Cedar Rapids (USHL)/Moncton (QMJHL)
2023 6th round (169th overall)           
73
Liam Kilfoil
C
Halifax (QMJHL)
Free Agent Invitee
74
Vincent Collard
C
Moncton (QMJHL)
Free Agent Invitee
75
Florent Houle
RW
Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
Free Agent Invitee
80
Michal Pradel
G
Team Slovakia (Slovakia2)/Tri-City (USHL)
2025 3rd round (75th overall)
81
Jakub Rychlovský
LW
Grand Rapids (AHL)
Signed by Detroit, 6/3/24
83
          Justice Christensen
D
Prince Albert (WHL)
Free Agent Invitee
86
Maxim Dirracolo
D
Kitchener (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
87
            Wyatt Kennedy
D
North Bay/Windsor (OHL)
Free Agent Invitee
89
Will Murphy
D
Cape Breton (QMJHL)
2025 6th round (172nd overall)
94
Grayden Robertson-Palmer
C
Phillips Academy Andover (USHS-MA)
2025 7th round (204th overall)

*Roster is subject to change

The Red Wings and Stars will play two games, with the two teams facing off on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET, before meeting again on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

2025 NHL PROSPECT GAMES SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 13th
HOME
VISITOR
RINK
8:00 p.m. ET
Dallas
vs.
Detroit

Comerica Center

(Frisco, Texas)

Sunday, September 14th       

7:00 p.m. ET

Detroit
vs.
Dallas

Comerica Center

(Frisco, Texas)

TICKETS: Tickets for all NHL Prospect Games will require fans to reserve free general admission tickets. Tickets will be available beginning on Sept. 5 at DallasStars.com/ProspectGames

STREAMING: The 2025 NHL Prospect Games vs. Dallas will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and the Detroit Red Wings App.

