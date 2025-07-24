After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Oct. 18, Kasper went on to record 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games with Detroit last season. Making a positive impact in the club’s top six, Kasper finished with the most points by a Red Wings rookie in a single campaign since Lucas Raymond (57 points in 82 games) and Moritz Seider (50 points in 82 games) both reached the 50-point mark in 2021-22.

Overall, there were big leaps taken by Kasper, who was also named the 2024-25 Red Wings Rookie of the Year by the Detroit Sports Media (DSM) on July 10.

“It’s really cool to be chosen for that award,” said Kasper, who led all NHL rookies with 17 goals from Jan. 1- April 17. “It’s always an honor to receive something like that because it just shows that us young players get great opportunities, and we take pride in that. I want to take the next step. We have a great group of guys, and we want to continue playing like we did. Last season, it was a little bit up and down as a group. The beginning was tough, but we helped each other and turned it around. It was a good season for me as well.”

Kasper’s strong play also carried over to the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, which was held in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark from May 9-25. In eight games with Team Austria, Kasper tallied seven points (four goals, three assists).

“Worlds was a really good, fun tournament for Austria,” Kasper said. “Our team did well too. It was the first time we reached the quarterfinals in many years. I enjoyed a couple weeks in Sweden after Worlds. I’ve been in Austria for most of the offseason, just working out and being on the ice.”