After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

21-year-old forward confident Red Wings can carry over positives from last season

DET_Kasper_072425
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Serving as one of the young, driving forces for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2024-25 season, Marco Kasper certainly showcased exciting potential throughout his NHL rookie campaign. And as far as 2025-26 goes, Kasper believes there’s a lot more in store -- from both an individual and team perspective.

“We felt like we had a good thing going at the end of the season honestly,” Kasper recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “We want to play those meaningful games and make the playoffs. We have to do everything we can as a team to make the next jump. It’s a lot of offseason work individually, then we’ll get back together in September and just work really hard. We need to play like we did during the last few months of the season, figure out how to get even more wins and get in the playoffs.”

Recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Oct. 18, Kasper went on to record 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games with Detroit last season. Making a positive impact in the club’s top six, Kasper finished with the most points by a Red Wings rookie in a single campaign since Lucas Raymond (57 points in 82 games) and Moritz Seider (50 points in 82 games) both reached the 50-point mark in 2021-22.

Overall, there were big leaps taken by Kasper, who was also named the 2024-25 Red Wings Rookie of the Year by the Detroit Sports Media (DSM) on July 10.

“It’s really cool to be chosen for that award,” said Kasper, who led all NHL rookies with 17 goals from Jan. 1- April 17. “It’s always an honor to receive something like that because it just shows that us young players get great opportunities, and we take pride in that. I want to take the next step. We have a great group of guys, and we want to continue playing like we did. Last season, it was a little bit up and down as a group. The beginning was tough, but we helped each other and turned it around. It was a good season for me as well.”

Kasper’s strong play also carried over to the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, which was held in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark from May 9-25. In eight games with Team Austria, Kasper tallied seven points (four goals, three assists).

“Worlds was a really good, fun tournament for Austria,” Kasper said. “Our team did well too. It was the first time we reached the quarterfinals in many years. I enjoyed a couple weeks in Sweden after Worlds. I’ve been in Austria for most of the offseason, just working out and being on the ice.”

This summer, Kasper said he’s been trying to expand his game.

“At the beginning of the offseason, you always focus on getting bigger and stronger so that’s a big part of it,” he said. “I’m trying to improve my shot even more so that I’m more dangerous offensively. Otherwise, it’s just trying to get a bit better in all those small details. That’s what’s important at this high of a level.”

At 21, Kasper is a key piece on a skilled Detroit roster that also features young talent like Elmer Soderblom, Jonatan Berggren and Albert Johansson, each of whom re-signed with the Red Wings this offseason.

“It’s great that all those guys got their contracts,” Kasper said. “It’s fun seeing and knowing all those guys are coming back. We all played together in Grand Rapids before and then last year in Detroit, so the whole group is a lot of fun.”

Everything considered, it’s certainly easy for Kasper to feel excited about this upcoming season, which will be the Red Wings’ 100th in the NHL.

“It’s one of the best and greatest organizations in the NHL,” he said. “I’m really proud to be part of the organization. Everybody wears the Winged Wheel with pride, and you can see guys all want to play for the Red Wings. It’s a lot of fun and with this being the [Centennial season], it’s going to be really cool.”

