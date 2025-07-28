‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

DETROIT -- Rather than thinking about what could have been in terms of his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on March 6, when he unfortunately sustained a season-ending upper-body injury on his second shift, forward prospect Carter Mazur is concentrating on what lies ahead.

“I was called up for a reason,” Mazur recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “My game is still there. It’s not a career-ending injury, but the thought of that happening with all my family and friends there is still brutal. However, I have a great support system behind me. Every single one of them supports me no matter what. It was a tough thing to go through, but I have the right people behind me to get me in the right spot.”

It hasn’t been easy, but Mazur has grown to embrace the challenges that have come his way. That includes his 2024-25 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, which saw the 23-year-old forward sidelined from Oct. 19 – Jan. 18 because of an upper-body injury before he returned to notch 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 20 American Hockey League contests.

“Already having a year in the American Hockey League under my belt, I felt more comfortable last year,” Mazur said. “That helped me a lot. I trust my ability, and I always go back to that. I feel like I have some skill and snarl to my game…And out of the 20 games I did play, I felt like my game added a lot to the group.”