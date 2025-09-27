RECAP: Leonard scores twice for Red Wings in 3-2 preseason road loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH – The Detroit Red Wings dropped their first game of the 2025-26 preseason, coming up short against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night.

Playing the first half of Friday’s Eastern conference matchup, goalie John Gibson turned aside 13 of 14 shots before netminder prospect Michal Postava took over between the pipes and stopped four of six shots.

The Red Wings grabbed a 1-0 lead at 13:38 of the first period when John Leonard, set up by Alexandre Doucet, raced in on a partial breakaway and sniped a shot past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.