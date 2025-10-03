Red Wings assign three players to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Carter Mazur, defenseman William Wallinder and goaltender Michal Postava to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings currently have 25 players on their preseason roster: 14 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. Currently 4-3-0 through seven preseason games, Detroit concludes its preseason slate with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network and air on WWJ Newsradio 950.