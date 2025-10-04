PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Following its final exhibition tune-up, Detroit must submit 23-man Opening Night roster by 5 p.m. ET on Monday

DET-TOR-10:3
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs will complete their respective 2025-26 preseason schedules when they face off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit) also marks the second straight exhibition game between the Original Six clubs. Most recently, the Red Wings defeated the Maple Leafs, 3-1, at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

“We go on the road, play against a team that’s probably their Opening Night lineup and play well,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s the goal, is to get better every day.”

Sandin-Pellikka, Finnie, Brandsegg-Nygard, McLellan Media | Oct. 3, 2025

Twenty-five players remain on the Red Wings’ Training Camp roster following another round of cuts on Friday afternoon, and that number must be reduced to 23 by 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

So, key decisions remain ahead of Detroit’s Centennial-season opener against the Montreal Canadiens next Thursday, including where youngsters like forward prospects Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Emmitt Finnie as well as defense prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka will begin their individual campaigns.

“It’s energizing to see those three, but there were some that were also really close and they’re going back to Grand Rapids,” McLellan said. “They’re going to work on their games, and we hope to see them at some point. That’s progress in the organization that there’s youth knocking on the door. You don’t like anybody playing in fear, but you like being pushed. I think some of our players right now are being pushed by the youth that’s coming in, and the good thing about that is there’s no resentment in the club towards these three. The leaders have opened their arms and welcomed them. Usually, that’s a sign that they believe these individuals can help the team too.”

Sandin-Pellikka shared that he’s been gaining experience and confidence with each exhibition game and practice.

“I’ve been feeling good ever since getting here,” said the former No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “We’ve been scrimmaging pretty much since Day 1 here, so coming into games has been easier than expected. I just go out there and try to play my game.”

According to Finnie, a well-structured offseason of training that featured “lots of power skating” has helped him hold his own against NHL competition this preseason.

“I definitely improved my stride,” said the former seventh-round pick (No. 201 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “Just overall strength, I feel like I was in the gym a lot more this summer. Getting that taste in the AHL last year and the size and speed of the players was definitely huge for my offseason.”

As for Brandsegg-Nygård, he’s maintained a sole focus since arriving at his second Training Camp with Detroit.

“I’m willing to play hard and want to win every game,” said the former No. 15 overall selection in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Several players, both young and old, have put together strong performances this preseason. And now, time will tell who will secure an NHL roster spot to start off the regular season.

“Of course, you want younger players that are evolving and developing to play and experience as much as they possibly can,” McLellan said. “Can that happen here? Can they get the minutes that they need? Potentially they can, so we got to look at that part of it. We got to look at their physical and mental state as the days go on, and then we must figure out the roster. Not everybody can stay.”

