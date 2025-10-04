PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs for 2025-26 preseason finale on Saturday

Sandin-Pellikka shared that he’s been gaining experience and confidence with each exhibition game and practice.

“I’ve been feeling good ever since getting here,” said the former No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “We’ve been scrimmaging pretty much since Day 1 here, so coming into games has been easier than expected. I just go out there and try to play my game.”

According to Finnie, a well-structured offseason of training that featured “lots of power skating” has helped him hold his own against NHL competition this preseason.

“I definitely improved my stride,” said the former seventh-round pick (No. 201 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “Just overall strength, I feel like I was in the gym a lot more this summer. Getting that taste in the AHL last year and the size and speed of the players was definitely huge for my offseason.”

As for Brandsegg-Nygård, he’s maintained a sole focus since arriving at his second Training Camp with Detroit.

“I’m willing to play hard and want to win every game,” said the former No. 15 overall selection in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Several players, both young and old, have put together strong performances this preseason. And now, time will tell who will secure an NHL roster spot to start off the regular season.

“Of course, you want younger players that are evolving and developing to play and experience as much as they possibly can,” McLellan said. “Can that happen here? Can they get the minutes that they need? Potentially they can, so we got to look at that part of it. We got to look at their physical and mental state as the days go on, and then we must figure out the roster. Not everybody can stay.”