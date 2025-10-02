Red Wings trim preseason roster to 28

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Ondřej Becher, Sheldon Dries, John Leonard, Amadeus Lombardi, Dominik Shine and Austin Watson, defensemen William Lagesson, Ian Mitchell and Antti Tuomisto, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have designated forward Nate Danielson and defenseman Shai Buium as injured non-roster.

The Red Wings currently have 28 players on their preseason roster: 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Currently 3-3-0 through six preseason games, Detroit continues its preseason slate with a road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight (Thursday, Oct. 2) at 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. The game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that all games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.