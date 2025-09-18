Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- As the Detroit Red Wings prepare to put in the work at Centre ICE Arena for their annual Training Camp, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman reiterated that his expectation for the 2025-26 season -- and really, the approach he’s had since re-joining the organization in April 2019 -- remains unchanged.
“Ultimately, the goal here is to build a team that can compete for a Stanley Cup,” Yzerman said in a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday morning. “We’re going to try to run a good program and continue to improve each season with the goal of becoming a playoff team, and a team that eventually competes for a Stanley Cup.”
In 2024-25, a 39-35-8 (86 points) record saw Detroit finish sixth in the Atlantic Division and five points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot. And now, as it is for all 32 NHL teams, the Red Wings are excited for a clean slate.
There’s plenty of continuity that will be evident right from the get-go this season, as 22 players who saw game action with Detroit last year are set to return.
“I think we know what to expect out of our veteran group,” Yzerman said. “These guys are well-conditioned, all professionals. I don’t expect to see any drop-off in any of them. So really, it comes from our younger guys just improving.”