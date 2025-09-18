Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Detroit set to begin preparations for first full season under McLellan

DET_070325-AMF-2255
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- As the Detroit Red Wings prepare to put in the work at Centre ICE Arena for their annual Training Camp, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman reiterated that his expectation for the 2025-26 season -- and really, the approach he’s had since re-joining the organization in April 2019 -- remains unchanged.

“Ultimately, the goal here is to build a team that can compete for a Stanley Cup,” Yzerman said in a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday morning. “We’re going to try to run a good program and continue to improve each season with the goal of becoming a playoff team, and a team that eventually competes for a Stanley Cup.”

In 2024-25, a 39-35-8 (86 points) record saw Detroit finish sixth in the Atlantic Division and five points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot. And now, as it is for all 32 NHL teams, the Red Wings are excited for a clean slate.

There’s plenty of continuity that will be evident right from the get-go this season, as 22 players who saw game action with Detroit last year are set to return.

“I think we know what to expect out of our veteran group,” Yzerman said. “These guys are well-conditioned, all professionals. I don’t expect to see any drop-off in any of them. So really, it comes from our younger guys just improving.”

There’s also building on the foundation that head coach Todd McLellan, who led the team to a 26-18-5 (56 points) record after he and assistant coach Trent Yawney were named to their respective positions on Dec. 26, 2024, established.

“I think coaching the second half of the season gave [McLellan] a really good opportunity, even down the stretch, to get to really know the players on and off the ice as well as how they react in all different situations,” Yzerman said. “I think that will be helpful for him going into the season to maximize all the players’ abilities. And for the players, more of an understanding of what the coaches expect, how they run things, how they run their bench, line combinations and things like that. I think everyone will be a little bit more comfortable, and I say comfortable in a good way, not a negative way. Todd and his staff will push them. I know this group of players is motivated. They have a lot of pride and are driven to make the playoffs as bad as you all want them to do that as well. With more time to prepare, I think it’ll help Todd and the team.”

The relationship that Yzerman and McLellan have, which dates to when the pair were together in Detroit during the 2005-06 season, is stronger than ever.

“My last year as a player was Todd’s first year coaching with the Red Wings, so I’ve known him for a long time,” Yzerman said. “I’ve remained in touch with him, and I’ve always had a good rapport talking with him not only on hockey, but everything… He’s pretty approachable and an easy guy to talk to. We are in constant communication -- talking about our team, everything that’s going on around the League and our players. I understand what he’s trying to do, his perspective on our team and our players, and where everybody fits.”

Other than Simon Edvisson, who is “dealing with a lower-body injury” but will be “ready to go sometime around the start of the regular season,” Yzerman anticipates everyone, including forward prospect Carter Bear, will be ready to take the ice come Day 1 of Training Camp.

“Carter is fully cleared to go,” Yzerman said about Detroit’s first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. “The decision by our performance staff was to hold him out. He hasn’t really played games since March. He’s been practicing and skating with the guys. The staff’s thought was instead of throwing him right into a game in Dallas, the next step is here at Training Camp and more intense practices, some scrimmaging and the Red & White Game down in Grand Rapids on Sunday, then get him into the preseason games.”

In regard to young talent, when asked about the future of the NHL Prospect Games, Yzerman said he is still evaluating the plan for next year.

“With the League going to four preseason games next year, I’ve talked to several GMs about what their plans are, how they’re going to handle the preseason, what they’re going to do with their rookie tournaments and camps, American League preseason games…all sorts of things like that,” Yzerman said. “We don’t really have a plan for next year. We’re going to figure out what we’re going to do.”

That’s a question that will be answered in time, just like which players will make Detroit’s 23-man Opening Night roster for the organization’s Centennial season.

“There’s a path for anybody who makes us better,” Yzerman said. “If somebody makes us better and forces their way into the lineup, and they’re too good to take out, they’re in. It’s not that complicated. We’ll figure out what we do if that’s the case with any of them.”

