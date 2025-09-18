Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

There’s also building on the foundation that head coach Todd McLellan, who led the team to a 26-18-5 (56 points) record after he and assistant coach Trent Yawney were named to their respective positions on Dec. 26, 2024, established.

“I think coaching the second half of the season gave [McLellan] a really good opportunity, even down the stretch, to get to really know the players on and off the ice as well as how they react in all different situations,” Yzerman said. “I think that will be helpful for him going into the season to maximize all the players’ abilities. And for the players, more of an understanding of what the coaches expect, how they run things, how they run their bench, line combinations and things like that. I think everyone will be a little bit more comfortable, and I say comfortable in a good way, not a negative way. Todd and his staff will push them. I know this group of players is motivated. They have a lot of pride and are driven to make the playoffs as bad as you all want them to do that as well. With more time to prepare, I think it’ll help Todd and the team.”

The relationship that Yzerman and McLellan have, which dates to when the pair were together in Detroit during the 2005-06 season, is stronger than ever.

“My last year as a player was Todd’s first year coaching with the Red Wings, so I’ve known him for a long time,” Yzerman said. “I’ve remained in touch with him, and I’ve always had a good rapport talking with him not only on hockey, but everything… He’s pretty approachable and an easy guy to talk to. We are in constant communication -- talking about our team, everything that’s going on around the League and our players. I understand what he’s trying to do, his perspective on our team and our players, and where everybody fits.”

Other than Simon Edvisson, who is “dealing with a lower-body injury” but will be “ready to go sometime around the start of the regular season,” Yzerman anticipates everyone, including forward prospect Carter Bear, will be ready to take the ice come Day 1 of Training Camp.