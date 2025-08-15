Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1 million.

Hamonic, 34, skated in 59 games with the Ottawa Senators during the 2024-25 season, recording seven points (1-6-7), 19 penalty minutes, 72 shots, 92 blocks and 73 hits in 17:04 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman helped the Senators clinch their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017. Hamonic also spent the 2023-24 season with the Senators, tallying six points (2-4-6) and 40 penalty minutes in 48 games. He was named the recipient of the 2016-17 NHL Foundation Player Award, which was presented annually “to the player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community.” Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hamonic has collected 242 points (53-189-242) and 774 penalty minutes in 900 regular-season games with the Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators since 2010-11. He has also picked up 18 points (6-12-18) and 86 penalty minutes in 42 American Hockey League games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Abbotsford Canucks.

Prior to turning professional, Hamonic spent parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings from 2006-10, totaling 109 points (29-80-109) and 322 penalty minutes in 181 games. Hamonic helped the Wheat Kings reach the 2010 Memorial Cup Final, earning a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team after logging three points (1-2-3) and 11 penalty minutes in five games. Additionally, Hamonic was selected to the 2009-10 WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team after notching 44 points (11-33-44), a plus-12 rating and 65 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games between Moose Jaw and Brandon, in addition to 11 points (4-7-11) and 23 penalty minutes in 15 postseason matchups with the Wheat Kings. The St. Malo, Man., native won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (1-2-3) and a plus-nine rating in six games. Hamonic also captured a gold medal at the 2008 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, finishing with two assists, a plus-four rating and 14 penalty minutes in seven appearances.