Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

Defenseman has skated in 900 NHL games with New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators since 2010-11

DET-hamonic
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1 million.

Hamonic, 34, skated in 59 games with the Ottawa Senators during the 2024-25 season, recording seven points (1-6-7), 19 penalty minutes, 72 shots, 92 blocks and 73 hits in 17:04 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman helped the Senators clinch their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017. Hamonic also spent the 2023-24 season with the Senators, tallying six points (2-4-6) and 40 penalty minutes in 48 games. He was named the recipient of the 2016-17 NHL Foundation Player Award, which was presented annually “to the player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community.” Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hamonic has collected 242 points (53-189-242) and 774 penalty minutes in 900 regular-season games with the Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators since 2010-11. He has also picked up 18 points (6-12-18) and 86 penalty minutes in 42 American Hockey League games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Abbotsford Canucks.

Prior to turning professional, Hamonic spent parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings from 2006-10, totaling 109 points (29-80-109) and 322 penalty minutes in 181 games. Hamonic helped the Wheat Kings reach the 2010 Memorial Cup Final, earning a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team after logging three points (1-2-3) and 11 penalty minutes in five games. Additionally, Hamonic was selected to the 2009-10 WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team after notching 44 points (11-33-44), a plus-12 rating and 65 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games between Moose Jaw and Brandon, in addition to 11 points (4-7-11) and 23 penalty minutes in 15 postseason matchups with the Wheat Kings. The St. Malo, Man., native won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (1-2-3) and a plus-nine rating in six games. Hamonic also captured a gold medal at the 2008 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, finishing with two assists, a plus-four rating and 14 penalty minutes in seven appearances.

Hamonic Stats
- 0.04 MB
Download Hamonic Stats

News Feed

Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins