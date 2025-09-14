RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

FRISCO, Texas -- Getting the action underway at Comerica Center for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, the Detroit Red Wings used a three-goal second period to surge past the Dallas Stars for a 6-2 victory on Saturday night.

The Red Wings wasted no time in Texas, grabbing a 1-0 lead just 23 seconds into the first period. Emmitt Finnie, who was selected by Detroit in the seventh round (No. 201 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, took a pass from Shai Buium (No. 36 overall in 2021) and sped down the left side before stashing a backhand between the pads of Stars goalie Ben Kraws.

“He wants to get better,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said about Finnie. “And every time I’ve seen him, he wants to get better. He took another step tonight. He set the tone early on with his speed and the pace that he plays.”