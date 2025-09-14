RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Brandsegg-Nygård (one goal, two assists) and Lombardi (one goal, one assist) headline Detroit’s big offensive night on Saturday


By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy

FRISCO, Texas -- Getting the action underway at Comerica Center for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, the Detroit Red Wings used a three-goal second period to surge past the Dallas Stars for a 6-2 victory on Saturday night.

The Red Wings wasted no time in Texas, grabbing a 1-0 lead just 23 seconds into the first period. Emmitt Finnie, who was selected by Detroit in the seventh round (No. 201 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, took a pass from Shai Buium (No. 36 overall in 2021) and sped down the left side before stashing a backhand between the pads of Stars goalie Ben Kraws.

“He wants to get better,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said about Finnie. “And every time I’ve seen him, he wants to get better. He took another step tonight. He set the tone early on with his speed and the pace that he plays.”

Picking up the secondary assist on Finnie’s lone goal of the opening period was Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Detroit’s first-round pick (No. 15 overall) in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

“I’m just going out there to play my game,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “This isn’t the first time I’ve played hockey, so I’m comfortable playing the type of hockey that I know.”

Amadeus Lombardi doubled the Red Wings’ lead to 2-0 just 55 seconds into the second period. After intercepting a pass in the offensive zone, the 2022 fourth-round selection glided from the right circle through the slot to the left circle then lit the lamp with a quick shot into the back of the net.

“I’m happy to be here helping the younger guys and get some momentum going into [Training] Camp,” Lombardi said. “I’m excited for it.”

At 10:02 of the second period, Alexandre Doucet finished a rebound in front to push Detroit ahead 3-0. Lombardi and Carson Bantle were credited with the helpers.

The Red Wings notched their third second-period goal when Buium converted a perfectly-placed shot into the corner of the cage to make it 4-0 at 10:33. The assists went to free-agent invitee Liam Kilfoil and 2024 draftee Ondrej Becher, a third-round pick (No. 80 overall).

“I think everyone knows he does have an offensive mind too,” Watson said about Buium. “He made some really good plays. Obviously, the goal starts with a good face-off win, but just the execution of it overall with him and Axel being pairs tonight, you could see that they played a year of pro hockey and were ready for it tonight.”

Not letting up at the start of the third period, Detroit took a 5-0 lead when Brandsegg-Nygård got Doucet’s feed and scored a power-play goal at 4:00.

Another power-play strike only 2:27 later, this one deposited by Axel Sandin-Pellikka (No. 17 overall in 2023) and assisted by Nate Danielson (No. 9 overall in 2023) along with Brandsegg-Nygård, stretched the visitors’ lead to 6-0.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Brandsegg-Nygård said about Sandin-Pellikka. “He’s so comfortable with the puck. So calm with it. He can see the ice pretty well and has good passes. He has an incredible shot, so if he just keeps going as he does, he’s going to have a good career.”

The Stars then netted two straight goals not long before the halfway mark of the third period, cutting its deficit to 6-2. Red Wings goaltender Landon Miller played the final 20 minutes after fellow netminder Rudy Guimond blanked the hosts for the first 40.

“He played great,” Watson said about Guimond. “He didn’t have a ton of action, but the saves we needed he made. And he made a couple extra big saves too.”

NEXT UP: Detroit and Dallas will conclude the 2025 NHL Prospect Games at Comerica Center on Sunday night. Just like Saturday’s clash, streaming will be available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Watson on Brandsegg-Nygård’s game translating to North America

“We can see that he’s a competitor. He’s winning a lot of 50-50 battles with the stick and his body. He’s got that quick release shot, so anything in tight you know he’s going to get that off. He got rewarded for that tonight. He’s a physical player who gets right in there.”

Lombardi on what areas of his game he focused on this offseason

“Strength is a big one. I gained some weight….The biggest one for me, obviously, is face-offs. You can never get too good at those. And defensively, just being responsible and playing a 200-foot game.”

Brandsegg-Nygård on tapping into his AHL experience this weekend

“It helps a lot. I got a feeling on how the hockey is over here, how tough it is and the physical part. I feel like I know what to expect and I’m comfortable for next season.”

