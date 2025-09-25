PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Sabres for exhibition play on Thursday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will take the ice for the second straight time at home as they continue their 2025-26 preseason schedule with an Atlantic Division matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Detroit and Buffalo will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with streaming available on streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. The Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit) will also carry Thursday’s exhibition matchup, which serves as another good opportunity for this group to knock the summer rust off.

“Just get right into it, get bumped around a little bit and feel the ice,” Moritz Seider said about the importance of the preseason. “Overall, just try to get into game shape as much as possible. Obviously, over the summer you kind of miss those little things like being in the right spots all the time or picking up the right guy. I think those will be key things to work on and look out for in the preseason.”