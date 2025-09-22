Red Wings appreciate competitive environment, passionate fans at 2025 Red & White Game 

Sold-out Van Andel Arena watched Detroit’s intrasquad scrimmage and shootout on Sunday

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS -- Carrying over the hard work from their last few days in Northern Michigan, the Detroit Red Wings wrapped up their 2025 Training Camp by hosting the annual Red & White Game in front of a sold-out Van Andel Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“An unbelievable atmosphere,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I’m not surprised knowing the hockey fans here in Grand Rapids, and I’m sure there’s people that drove from all over the west side of the state or all over the state to come and watch and cheer us on and show some support today. That was really special and something I’ll always remember.”

Detroit Red Wings Red & White Game Media - Sept. 21, 2025

Detroit divided its 2025 Training Camp roster between Team White and Team Red for the upbeat intrasquad scrimmage, which featured two full periods of play before both squads participated in a simulated shootout.

Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay said it was good to see the players experience more of a competitive, real-game environment.

“In the summertime, the players play summer hockey,” Tanguay said. “There’s no stopping or that motion, so once you get in games you get in tight spaces and get your feeling back. It’s important for our players to get their legs back and get bumped a few times to know what it feels like again. The playing is very important.”

Larkin also said he felt Sunday’s scrimmage, a 3-2 victory for Team White, was productive.

“We’ve been going at each other for four days now, somewhat the same teams and lineups,” the 29-year-old captain said. “We’re ready. It got a little physical there, and I think it’s good for our group to do that. I’d like to hit someone else now and play against someone else. I’d like to play with Patrick [Kane], Alex and Marco [Kasper] instead of against them.”

Elmer Soderblom scored two goals and Alex DeBrincat also lit the lamp for Team White, while Jonatan Berggren and Emmitt Finnie found the back of the net for Team Red. Then in the shootout, which lasted seven rounds, Amadeus Lombardi netted the deciding goal.

“It was really fun,” Soderblom said. “It was really fun to see all the fans here. A full crowd. It was unbelievable.”

Along with Sunday’s Red & White Game, Tanguay said Training Camp provided the group with a great opportunity to lay the groundwork for the 2025-26 season.

“I thought that playing every day raised their competitive juices a little bit,” Tanguay said. “For the most part, it was a very competitive camp. We’ve asked guys to give us their best. Show us why you need to be in the NHL. Leave a calling card, and some guys have. Some of the guys, we’ll see in the exhibition here, how it plays out. But I think for the most part, the first four days have been very successful.”

For example, Emmitt Finnie is a player who is making a positive impression this fall, as Sunday marked the second straight day that the seventh-round pick (No. 201 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft skated on a line with Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

“He probably, more than some of the guys, he’s brought his best aspect forward,” Tanguay said about the 20-year-old forward prospect. “He’s a good skater and puck retriever. He showed it [at the 2025 NHL Prospect Games] and [at Training Camp] and again [on Sunday]. We put him on a good line, and he showed he was able to retrieve pucks and drive the pace with his speed and size. He gave Larks and Razor some touches.”

With the Red Wings ready to begin an eight-game preseason slate on Tuesday night, it’s important that every player keeps building their game as Opening Night (Oct. 9) gets closer on the calendar.

“This is [head coach Todd McLellan’s] team now, so he’s set his priorities and the tone for Training Camp,” Tanguay said. “It’s been good to have our whole staff together for most of the summer and for the preparation but also, seeing our guys. There are some real expectations for us and for our group to grow. We’ve said a lot of things over the course of the last few years and now, the expectation is that you must put those words into action. It’s still very early. We haven’t played any other teams yet, but guys have been enthusiastic, and we’ve liked the response that we’ve gotten so far.”

