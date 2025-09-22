Red Wings appreciate competitive environment, passionate fans at 2025 Red & White Game 

Detroit divided its 2025 Training Camp roster between Team White and Team Red for the upbeat intrasquad scrimmage, which featured two full periods of play before both squads participated in a simulated shootout.

Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay said it was good to see the players experience more of a competitive, real-game environment.

“In the summertime, the players play summer hockey,” Tanguay said. “There’s no stopping or that motion, so once you get in games you get in tight spaces and get your feeling back. It’s important for our players to get their legs back and get bumped a few times to know what it feels like again. The playing is very important.”

Larkin also said he felt Sunday’s scrimmage, a 3-2 victory for Team White, was productive.

“We’ve been going at each other for four days now, somewhat the same teams and lineups,” the 29-year-old captain said. “We’re ready. It got a little physical there, and I think it’s good for our group to do that. I’d like to hit someone else now and play against someone else. I’d like to play with Patrick [Kane], Alex and Marco [Kasper] instead of against them.”

Elmer Soderblom scored two goals and Alex DeBrincat also lit the lamp for Team White, while Jonatan Berggren and Emmitt Finnie found the back of the net for Team Red. Then in the shootout, which lasted seven rounds, Amadeus Lombardi netted the deciding goal.

“It was really fun,” Soderblom said. “It was really fun to see all the fans here. A full crowd. It was unbelievable.”