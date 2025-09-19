Red Wings, Fanduel Sports Network and Audacy announce 2025-26 preseason broadcast schedule

2025 Red & White Game and select preseason games will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings mobile app

DET-broadcast-schedule
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with FanDuel Sports Network and Audacy, today announced the Red Wings local television, streaming and radio schedules for the 2025-26 preseason. This schedule is subject to change.

The 2025 Red & White Game will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Fans can watch the sold-out game on WXSP-TV across West Michigan or watch the live stream on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that all games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

FanDuel Sports Network continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing three preseason contests, beginning with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.). FanDuel Sports Network will also carry home games against the Penguins (Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.).

Additionally, all four preseason home games will air on the Detroit Red Wings Radio Network. WWJ Newsradio 950 will cover preseason games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.) and Buffalo Sabres (Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.), while 97.1 The Ticket will air preseason matchups against the Penguins (Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) and Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.).

2025-26 DRW Preseason Broadcast Schedule
- 0.03 MB
Download 2025-26 DRW Preseason Broadcast Schedule

News Feed

Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings release 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

Detroit Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform

RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster

Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91

Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft