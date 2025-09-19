Red Wings, Fanduel Sports Network and Audacy announce 2025-26 preseason broadcast schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with FanDuel Sports Network and Audacy, today announced the Red Wings local television, streaming and radio schedules for the 2025-26 preseason. This schedule is subject to change.

The 2025 Red & White Game will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Fans can watch the sold-out game on WXSP-TV across West Michigan or watch the live stream on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that all games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

FanDuel Sports Network continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing three preseason contests, beginning with a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.). FanDuel Sports Network will also carry home games against the Penguins (Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.).

Additionally, all four preseason home games will air on the Detroit Red Wings Radio Network. WWJ Newsradio 950 will cover preseason games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.) and Buffalo Sabres (Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.), while 97.1 The Ticket will air preseason matchups against the Penguins (Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) and Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.).