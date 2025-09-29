PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

Fans can watch the Eastern Conference clubs face off on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit or listen to 97.1 The Ticket

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Officially past the halfway point of their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We’ve had four games and we’ve been able to assess a lot of our players in those games,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’ve just played people, tried to fill up rosters. Some rosters were a little weak and some were stronger, but the opportunity to evaluate has existed. That’ll happen for a couple more games, then we’ll get down to what we need to get down to.”

Todd McLellan Media | Sept. 29, 2025

The Red Wings are aiming to bounce back following a 5-2 setback to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Alex DeBrincat assisted on both goals, which were scored by Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper.

“I thought [the Sabres] had a good lineup,” McLellan said. “Tested some of our players, much more skill in the game and better execution all over the place. There, we gave up goals in situations we really haven’t worked on – two face-off goals – so if we can clean some of that up as far as coverages go. I thought offensively, we created. The [Kane-Kasper-DeBrincat line] did most of the creating. That’s a really good sign.”

A blend of experience and youth makes up Detroit’s Training Camp roster, which currently consists of 50 players. Preseason impressions are very important and youngsters like Emmitt Finnie, who was again alongside captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond on the club’s top line during Monday’s morning skate, are continuing to put their best feet forward.

However, as McLellan pointed out, there’s still plenty of work to do before any Opening Night roster decisions will be finalized.

“We’re not just going to give individuals a job,” McLellan said. “Emmitt has earned his keep thus far, but there are others that are pushing too now, and then it’s beginning to get weeded out. When I say weeded out, it doesn’t mean that individuals that don’t start here will never play here. They just need a little bit of time and some experience, so that’s really important for those players eventually to understand. Emmit could be one of those guys, I don’t know. We have to continue to play games, but there’s still a group that we’re looking and trying to figure it out.”

McLellan additionally provided updated statuses on some players coming out of this past weekend’s back-to-back road set.

“Simon is obviously progressing," Watson said. "He’s involved on the ice. We’ve got a few other guys with bumps, bruises and sore muscles but that normally happens. Nate Danielson got injured [in Pittsburgh] the other night, and he’ll be out for a little bit. I don’t have a time frame, whether it’s short term or long term, but we’ll figure that part out over the next few days.”

Overall, the Red Wings own a 2-2-0 record in exhibition action and most recently played the Penguins on Saturday, coming up just short in a 3-2 loss at PPG Paints Arena.

“Our preseason results have been a little up and down, but that’s to be expected,” Justin Holl said. “It’s always a learning experience and we’re learning as we go. This is what we have the preseason for, is to iron the kinks out, so we’re just working to get better every day.”

