PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins meet again for preseason action on Monday

However, as McLellan pointed out, there’s still plenty of work to do before any Opening Night roster decisions will be finalized.

“We’re not just going to give individuals a job,” McLellan said. “Emmitt has earned his keep thus far, but there are others that are pushing too now, and then it’s beginning to get weeded out. When I say weeded out, it doesn’t mean that individuals that don’t start here will never play here. They just need a little bit of time and some experience, so that’s really important for those players eventually to understand. Emmit could be one of those guys, I don’t know. We have to continue to play games, but there’s still a group that we’re looking and trying to figure it out.”

McLellan additionally provided updated statuses on some players coming out of this past weekend’s back-to-back road set.

“Simon is obviously progressing," Watson said. "He’s involved on the ice. We’ve got a few other guys with bumps, bruises and sore muscles but that normally happens. Nate Danielson got injured [in Pittsburgh] the other night, and he’ll be out for a little bit. I don’t have a time frame, whether it’s short term or long term, but we’ll figure that part out over the next few days.”

Overall, the Red Wings own a 2-2-0 record in exhibition action and most recently played the Penguins on Saturday, coming up just short in a 3-2 loss at PPG Paints Arena.

“Our preseason results have been a little up and down, but that’s to be expected,” Justin Holl said. “It’s always a learning experience and we’re learning as we go. This is what we have the preseason for, is to iron the kinks out, so we’re just working to get better every day.”