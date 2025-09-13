Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

DETROIT -- Before their annual Training Camp kicks off next week in Traverse City, Mich., the Detroit Red Wings are sending a group of recent draft picks, free-agent signees and tryouts to face off against prospects from the Dallas Stars for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, which will be held at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday.

And not only is Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson, who will be leading the Red Wings’ up-and-coming talent in Texas, excited for this weekend, but he believes the experience will be valuable for everyone involved.

“We want to see players on a team that competes and works really hard,” Watson told DetroitRedWings.com on Friday afternoon. “We gave them a ton of information, so we’re going to see how much that sticks. Sometimes, you can see how a player understands the information given, so that’s another part of it. We just want them to go out and play. They’re all here for a reason, so go be the best version of yourself and show why you are here. It’s also the first impression for management to see what the guys’ summers looked like. And for us as a staff, it’s a great opportunity to get back to presenting to teams and coaching on the bench. There’s a lot that goes into this weekend versus just seeing it as two games.