PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blackhawks battle in 2025-26 preseason opener for both Original Six clubs on Tuesday

Ahead of highly anticipated Centennial season, Detroit will play eight exhibition games from Sept. 23 – Oct. 4

DET-CHI-Sep23
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Taking the next step in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings will open their preseason slate with an Original Six clash against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Hockeytown faithful can also listen to the club’s exhibition opener on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).

Obviously, wins and losses aren’t as important during the preseason. Rather, according to Detroit head coach Todd McLellan, this time of the year is more about evaluating players and continuing the high compete level that was evident last week at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich.

“We’ve only put a few things in place,” McLellan said. “These early exhibition games, it’s all about watching the games and evaluating instincts, read and reacts. There is some structure stuff that is in place that we want to see, but we’re just going to roll lines out tonight…We’re not going to try to hide anybody. We want that exposure and want to be able to evaluate.”

Todd McLellan, Andrew Copp, Mason Appleton, Lucas Raymond Media | Sept. 23, 2025

Systems and structure are emphasized a lot during the preseason, and the Red Wings spent a good chunk of Tuesday’s morning skate prioritizing the penalty kill.

“It flat-out has to get better,” McLellan said about Detroit’s penalty kill. “If it doesn’t get better, we’re not accomplishing any of our goals. Can it get better? Absolutely yes, it can get better. We must coach it better, get guys to understand it better and then we must react better. But there are other elements to it that have to improve. Some of it is confidence. You can’t go out there wondering if you’re going to get scored on. You have to go out there believing that you can start a penalty-killing streak.”

Andrew Copp has embraced a big role on Detroit’s penalty kill since joining his hometown NHL club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The 31-year-old forward said he believes playing more instinctively will go a long way in determining that unit’s success this season.

“We were a little indecisive in the previous structure and weren’t necessarily playing on our toes,” Copp said. “Then as we changed structure, we maybe even went more that way just because we were so concentrated on, ‘I need to be here, and I need to be here.’ We didn’t play the game a little bit and pressure as much as we really needed to. So, teams got extra possessions and more with the puck…Knowing the structure innately, right from camp, will be a huge help.”

Detroit’s Training Camp roster currently consists of 28 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goalies. There are several new faces in that mix, including Mason Appleton, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with the club in the offseason.

Appleton will bring a little bit of everything to the team, Copp said.

“Off the ice, he’s done a great job of getting to know everyone,” Copp said about Appleton. “He’s fit right in. He brings an element of speed and tenacity, especially on the forecheck. He likes playing below the goal line and around the net as opposed to trying to play up at the blue line or a perimeter game. That’s not really him. He’s direct, plays fast and tenacious.”

Having assimilated into the group quickly, Appleton believes the Red Wings boast a lot of skilled skaters.

“I think we’ll be able to pressure a lot,” the 29-year-old forward said. “I think the penalty kill is going to be more aggressive. And offensively, you’re going to let your skill take over. We have some really dynamic players in the top six. Every line looks a little bit different, but at the same time, you all kind of have a role. It’s a really good skating team and we’re going to be playing a fast game.”

Given the talent on Detroit’s projected Opening Night roster, which must be finalized by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 6, Lucas Raymond stressed that “everyone knows we have all the tools in that locker room and around us to be successful.”

“It’s a good vibe,” said Raymond, who led the club with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) last season. “Not only the players, but you could feel it up in Traverse City with the fans and everything that was going on around. I think everyone is really excited for this year.”

