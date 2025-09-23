PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blackhawks battle in 2025-26 preseason opener for both Original Six clubs on Tuesday

DETROIT -- Taking the next step in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings will open their preseason slate with an Original Six clash against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Hockeytown faithful can also listen to the club’s exhibition opener on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Obviously, wins and losses aren’t as important during the preseason. Rather, according to Detroit head coach Todd McLellan, this time of the year is more about evaluating players and continuing the high compete level that was evident last week at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich.
“We’ve only put a few things in place,” McLellan said. “These early exhibition games, it’s all about watching the games and evaluating instincts, read and reacts. There is some structure stuff that is in place that we want to see, but we’re just going to roll lines out tonight…We’re not going to try to hide anybody. We want that exposure and want to be able to evaluate.”