Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial

Opening Night & Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk

Red Wings Opening Night, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, will begin on Oct. 9 with the annual Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk in the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. The fan-favorite Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk is a free event, open to fans of all ages with or without game tickets, where attendees can interact with Red Wings players and coaches from 3-4 p.m. Little Caesars Arena fan information is available here.

Escorting players on the Red Carpet will be youth participants from organizations that partner with the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, such as Red Wings for Reading, American Cancer Society, Little Caesars Amateur Hockey, Special Olympics Michigan, United Service Organization, Boys and Girls Clubs, Michigan Humane and Make-A-Wish. Michigan Humane will also have a presence on the Red Carpet, featuring dogs available for adoption as players make their entrances to the arena.

Prior to doors opening at the arena (5 p.m.), all fans are welcome to visit one of several Little Caesars Arena restaurants. Once doors open, fans can enjoy incredible photo opportunities and check out new merchandise before puck drop at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:35 p.m. to catch the team introductions, recognition of the “Origins Era” as part of Red Wings Centennial, and a moment to remember the life and career of Alex Delvecchio.

Limited tickets for Opening Night remain available at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets. Fans can also purchase the Centennial Eras: Origins special ticket package here – which includes a game ticket and limited-edition Red Wings Centennial T-shirt, presented by Little Caesars.

“With such an exciting season nearing, all of us with the Red Wings look forward to welcoming our Hockeytown faithful back to Little Caesars Arena,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “For a century, fans have been at the center of this franchise’s iconic story – passing down traditions, creating memories and bringing unmatched energy to every game. Beginning in earnest on Opening Night, Red Wings Centennial is truly a celebration of our fans, and everyone that’s played a role in building this organization’s incredible legacy.”