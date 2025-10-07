- Fans can celebrate beginning of Red Wings season with Red Carpet Walk ahead of Opening Night, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, on Oct. 9 vs. Canadiens
- New experiences throughout Little Caesars Arena available for 2025-26 season
- New food, beverage and retail items announced to celebrate Red Wings Centennial
Detroit Red Wings announce details for Opening Night, Red Carpet Walk and what fans can expect throughout Red Wings Centennial
Opening Night & Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk
Red Wings Opening Night, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, will begin on Oct. 9 with the annual Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk in the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. The fan-favorite Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk is a free event, open to fans of all ages with or without game tickets, where attendees can interact with Red Wings players and coaches from 3-4 p.m. Little Caesars Arena fan information is available here.
Escorting players on the Red Carpet will be youth participants from organizations that partner with the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, such as Red Wings for Reading, American Cancer Society, Little Caesars Amateur Hockey, Special Olympics Michigan, United Service Organization, Boys and Girls Clubs, Michigan Humane and Make-A-Wish. Michigan Humane will also have a presence on the Red Carpet, featuring dogs available for adoption as players make their entrances to the arena.
Prior to doors opening at the arena (5 p.m.), all fans are welcome to visit one of several Little Caesars Arena restaurants. Once doors open, fans can enjoy incredible photo opportunities and check out new merchandise before puck drop at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:35 p.m. to catch the team introductions, recognition of the “Origins Era” as part of Red Wings Centennial, and a moment to remember the life and career of Alex Delvecchio.
Limited tickets for Opening Night remain available at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets. Fans can also purchase the Centennial Eras: Origins special ticket package here – which includes a game ticket and limited-edition Red Wings Centennial T-shirt, presented by Little Caesars.
“With such an exciting season nearing, all of us with the Red Wings look forward to welcoming our Hockeytown faithful back to Little Caesars Arena,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “For a century, fans have been at the center of this franchise’s iconic story – passing down traditions, creating memories and bringing unmatched energy to every game. Beginning in earnest on Opening Night, Red Wings Centennial is truly a celebration of our fans, and everyone that’s played a role in building this organization’s incredible legacy.”
Centennial Eras Night: Origins
Once inside Little Caesars Arena, fans can enjoy the first Centennial Eras Night: Origins Era, presented by Meijer. Fans can remember and celebrate where it all began; the bold, original people who forged the foundation of our franchise’s identity – on and off the ice. Stories surrounding the Detroit Cougars, Falcons and Red Wings will take center stage in our first “Era Night” celebration.
All ticketed fans will receive a Red Wings Centennial Rally Towel, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, upon arena entry. Fans can reminisce with VIA banners displaying a timeline of key moments from the team’s history, and a curated exhibit featuring artifacts from the franchise’s origins will be on display near the Team Store.
Fans can channel the spirit of James E. Norris, who designed the Winged Wheel, drawing the iconic logo at a station on the concourse. Certain drawings will be featured on the scoreboard during that night’s game. Fans can also pay tribute to Red Wings legend Alex Delvecchio by visiting the memorial next to his statue at the Comerica Entry SE. Fans in the lower bowl will also have No. 10 cards on their seats for the pregame memorial moment.
Centennial Jerseys, Retail & Merchandise
Fans can purchase a Red Wings Centennial jersey, along with other centennial gear and items, at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store. Store hours are below.
Oct. 7 – 11a.m. – 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 5 – 9:30 p.m.
Red Wings gear, including the exclusive Hockeytown Originals line, Red Wings Authentics items, and Era Night specialty gear can also be purchased online at ShopHockeytown.com. To stay up-to-date on new merchandise and Team Store hours, fans are encouraged to follow @ShopHockeytown on Instagram.
Red Wings Centennial Culinary & Cocktail Creations
From draft beer cups shaped like hockey skates featuring the Red Wings Centennial logo at certain concessions stands, to souvenir Zambonis filled with chicken tenders and french fries at The Coop, fans can enjoy several new drinks and snacks this season.
Elevated drink concepts that honor the team’s history will also be available, with each cocktail reflecting a different era of Red Wings greatness.
- Oct. 9, 2025 – Origins Era: The Roaring Red; Light and dark rum, blood orange juice, passionfruit juice, fresh lime and grenadine. Served in a hockey puck cup with a Red Wings original D sticker.
- Nov. 7, 2025 – Dynasty Era: Dynasty on Ice; Tito’s, strawberry, dragon fruit, lemonade and red cotton candy. Garnished with a hockey player cutout and blinking ice cube.
- Jan. 12, 2026 – Fedorov’s Number Retirement: The Fedorov Freeze; Tito’s, cherry, fresh lime and ginger beer. Served in a hockey stick cup with a red ice cube.
- Jan. 31, 2026 – Dominance Era: The Octopus Bowl; Tito’s, Malibu, electric blue, lemonade, Nerds and sour octopus gummies. Served with a blue ice cube and floating octopus garnish.
New Culinary Creations
- 1701 Deli: 2465 Pastrami and MotorCity Ham & Cheese
- Slows Bar BQ: Pulled Pork, BBQ Beef or Apple BBQ Chicken Meals
- Bao Buns: Lobster, Bulgogi Beef or Vegan Spicy Shitake
- 313 Grills: Triple Double Burger
- Beirut Bakery: Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma or Falafel Sandwich
- Bell’s Taphouse: Ramen Bowl, Haloumi Mushroom Hash Sandwich and Two Hearted Old Fashioned
- Mike’s Pizza Bar: Gnocchi, and New York Style Mushroom & Goat Cheese Pizza
- The Mixing Board: Lobster Roll, Short Rib Ravioli and Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita
- Suites: Smoked Short Rib Cart, Assortment of Mini Local Handmade Desserts, House made ice cream sandwiches and a cookie jar
New Spaces
Little Caesars Arena has a new premium experience for fans to enjoy. The Labatt Blue Club is an affordable way to enjoy a premium club experience at a Red Wings game. Located in the upper concourse, this club provides a great game view and includes all-inclusive food, beer and wine.
New Programs
Red Wings App: New this season, in the Detroit Red Wings app, fans can utilize the augmented reality Jersey Try-on. This feature allows fans to see themselves in the new Red Wings Centennial jersey. The app is available for iPhones and Androids, is free to download and includes all the latest team information.
The Red Wings mobile app allows the best fans in hockey to follow the club year-round with behind-the-scenes team content, breaking news, real-time stats and exclusive benefits for app users. App users will also enjoy a seamless in-arena experience with mobile ticketing, arena guides and other helpful tools.
Pet Pack: For $30, furry Red Wings fans can purchase the Red Wings Pet Pack, which includes an adjustable collar, collapsible bowl, two-sided bandana and waste bag holder. Fans can also enter their pets into a raffle to be chosen as the Red Wings Pet of the Month.
Kids Club: The Detroit Red Wings Kids Club, presented by Henry Ford Health, includes goodies and benefits for the team’s youngest fans. For $30, members receive an insulated jersey lunchbox, youth crewneck sweatshirt, hat with interchangeable patches, lanyard and gameday passport. Members will receive a birthday card mailed to them in their birth month, monthly autographed giveaways and can spin the prize wheel at each game to win additional patches for their hat, pins, show charms and more.
The Detroit Red Wings Kids Club kiosk is at PORTAL 15 and is staffed through the first intermission on gamedays. Families can purchase memberships at this concourse kiosk or online at DetroitRedWings.com/KidsClub. At the kiosk, members can check in during each game to receive a stamp in their passport booklet, spin the prize wheel and take a photo in the Kids Club locker stall.
Tickets
Single-Game Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets to individual games at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets.
Winged Wheel Nation: Winged Wheel Nation is the team’s Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with fans’ unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the team’s most loyal fans on a year-round basis. Fans can learn more and join Winged Wheel Nation at DetroitRedWings.com/WWN.
10-Game Plans: Fans can choose from two available 10-Game Plans, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, including the New Year’s Eve plan and the Thanksgiving Eve Plan. Information is available at DetroitRedWings.com/10GamePlans.
Group Tickets: Fans interested in group ticket packages can contact the Red Wings group sales team at 313-471-7575 or visit the Group Tickets page on DetroitRedWings.com.
Special Ticket Packages: Fans can purchase special ticket packages here, and the full 2025-26 promotional calendar, including theme nights, special ticket packages, fan giveaways and group ticket specials can be found here.
Red Wings Centennial
As part of Red Wings Centennial, presented by Meijer, the organization will host several events and alumni appearances, produce original exclusive content, wear a commemorative uniform and lead community initiatives to honor a century of excellence on and off the ice.
Hockeytown Centennial FanFest is a four-day immersive experience from November 6-9, at MotorCity Casino Hotel, while 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre, a unique multimedia celebration bringing Red Wings history to life through music, video and live storytelling, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Detroit’s iconic Fox Theatre. For more information on these celebrations, fans can click here. Tickets for the Hockeytown Centennial FanFest and 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre are now available at DetroitRedWings.com/100.