RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

DETROIT -- Playing the penultimate home game of their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings made a late push but ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

When asked what his thoughts were on Red Wings’ fifth exhibition contest, head coach Todd McLellan said he felt a lack of crispness hurt the club.

“I thought we looked slow and sloppy,” McLellan said. “I don’t know which caused what. Sometimes, the legs move you around the rink slow and sometimes the sloppiness causes you to be disjointed. We were both, and I thought [the Penguins] looked quicker and a little more determined on pucks. At the end of the night, we got what we deserved.”

Between the pipes, Detroit’s John Gibson turned aside 18 of 20 shots while Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry stopped 21 of the 22 he faced.

“Tonight was a little tough, just scrambling and everything like that,” Gibson said. “It’s nice to get out there, get used to the building and everything like that. Just trying to get my reps in and doing everything I can to make sure that I’m ready to go for the first game.”

Pittsburgh led 1-0 after its first shot on goal at 3:40 of the first period -- a wrister from Ben Kindel to finish off a 3-on-2 rush -- went in.

In the second period, the Penguins doubled their lead when the puck went off Tommy Novak in front of Detroit’s crease and rolled into the back of the net to make it 2-0 at 4:38 of the second period.

Snapping Jarry’s shutout bid, Dominik Shine deked in front of the net and scored to trim Detroit’s deficit to 2-1 with 3:40 remaining in regulation. Ian Mitchell threaded the puck through a pair of Pittsburgh skaters to set up Shine’s late goal.