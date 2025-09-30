RECAP: Detroit’s late push comes up short in 2-1 exhibition loss to Pittsburgh

Shine scores third-period goal; Gibson plays first game at Little Caesars Arena

DET-PIT-9-29-25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Playing the penultimate home game of their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings made a late push but ultimately fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

When asked what his thoughts were on Red Wings’ fifth exhibition contest, head coach Todd McLellan said he felt a lack of crispness hurt the club.

“I thought we looked slow and sloppy,” McLellan said. “I don’t know which caused what. Sometimes, the legs move you around the rink slow and sometimes the sloppiness causes you to be disjointed. We were both, and I thought [the Penguins] looked quicker and a little more determined on pucks. At the end of the night, we got what we deserved.”

Between the pipes, Detroit’s John Gibson turned aside 18 of 20 shots while Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry stopped 21 of the 22 he faced.

“Tonight was a little tough, just scrambling and everything like that,” Gibson said. “It’s nice to get out there, get used to the building and everything like that. Just trying to get my reps in and doing everything I can to make sure that I’m ready to go for the first game.”

Pittsburgh led 1-0 after its first shot on goal at 3:40 of the first period -- a wrister from Ben Kindel to finish off a 3-on-2 rush -- went in.

In the second period, the Penguins doubled their lead when the puck went off Tommy Novak in front of Detroit’s crease and rolled into the back of the net to make it 2-0 at 4:38 of the second period.

Snapping Jarry’s shutout bid, Dominik Shine deked in front of the net and scored to trim Detroit’s deficit to 2-1 with 3:40 remaining in regulation. Ian Mitchell threaded the puck through a pair of Pittsburgh skaters to set up Shine’s late goal.

“He plays with a little bit of risk,” McLellan said about Mitchell. “He’s always been that way. He’s a visionary guy. He’s got a pretty food shot and can read and react.”

The Red Wings then pulled Gibson for the final 3:12, but couldn’t tie the game.

“There were moments, I thought, early in the game where we were okay then we faded,” McLellan said. “End of the second, maybe 4-5 minutes left, we kind of went after them a little bit. And then at the end of the game, after we scored, we got excited about playing again. Pretty indifferent night for us.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will play its second exhibition game in as many nights when it takes on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday.

Meijer Postgame Comments | PIT vs. DET | 09/29/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Gibson’s play this preseason

“I thought Gibby’s been fine. Some odd plays tonight -- you think of the second goal where it’s kind of bouncing around and it ends up in the side of the net, but he’s been pretty solid. He looks big. He looks confident. He looks excited. I’m not worried about him one bit.”

Gibson on what he is aiming to get out of the exhibition slate

“On a new team, obviously just get the chemistry with the guys, get my timing down and just kind of keep loading up,” Gibson said. “Getting ready for the opener. We have a lot of divisional games to start, so I think everybody is getting prepared to start off on the right foot.”

Gibson on getting used to his new defensemen

“Since we got back from Traverse City, we’ve kind of had one group together so just kind of getting more reps with the guys rather than the split team, so that definitely helps. Kind of getting better each day. We’re growing each day, putting in the work and making sure we’re ready for the opening week of the season.”

Carter Bear on being around NHL players and the environment itself

“It’s unbelievable, being in a pro environment. These players you looked up to in your life and I think you just try to act as professional as you can. It’s just trying to take it all in and learn the best from them.”

