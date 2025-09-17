Red Wings release 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 62 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 18 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for three days of camp before heading to West Michigan for the annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 21 at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings will bring 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and eight goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices and scrimmages. Following the Red & White Game, the Red Wings will break camp to return to Detroit ahead of their eight-game preseason slate, which is highlighted by home games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.), Buffalo Sabres (Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.), Pittsburgh Penguins (Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.)

A limited number of tickets for all training camp sessions in Traverse City are available on https://mynorthtickets.com/organizations/centre-ice. Ticket prices are as follows:

Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 18): $20 general admission

Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 19): $20 general admission

Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 20): $30 general admission

Additionally, a limited number of tickets for the Red & White Game are available to the general public through griffinshockey.com. Ticket prices are as follows:

Red & White Game (Sunday, Sept. 21): $28-$63 reserved (additional $3 per ticket on game day)

Select 2025 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the Centre ICE Arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre ICE Arena at (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.