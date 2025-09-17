Red Wings release 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

Sixty-two players hit the ice from Sept. 18-20 in Traverse City

DET-training-camp-roster
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 62 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 18 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for three days of camp before heading to West Michigan for the annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 21 at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings will bring 32 forwards, 22 defensemen and eight goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices and scrimmages. Following the Red & White Game, the Red Wings will break camp to return to Detroit ahead of their eight-game preseason slate, which is highlighted by home games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.), Buffalo Sabres (Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.), Pittsburgh Penguins (Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.)

A limited number of tickets for all training camp sessions in Traverse City are available on https://mynorthtickets.com/organizations/centre-ice. Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 18): $20 general admission
  • Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 19): $20 general admission
  • Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 20): $30 general admission

Additionally, a limited number of tickets for the Red & White Game are available to the general public through griffinshockey.com. Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Red & White Game (Sunday, Sept. 21): $28-$63 reserved (additional $3 per ticket on game day)

Select 2025 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the Centre ICE Arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre ICE Arena at (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

Detroit Red Wings 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

#
FORWARDS (32)
POS
S
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
14
Eduards Tralmaks
LW
L
6-4
209
Riga, Latvia
2/17/97
Signed, 3/21/25
15

Sheldon Dries

C

L
5-9
178
Macomb, Michigan
4/23/94
Signed, 7/1/24
18
Andrew Copp
C
L
6-1
201
Ann Arbor, Michigan
7/8/94
Signed, 7/13/22
21
James van Riemsdyk
LW
L
6-3
209
Middletown, New Jersey
5/4/89
Signed, 7/1/25
22
Mason Appleton
C
R
6-2
194
Green Bay, Wisconsin
1/15/96
Signed, 7/1/25
23
Lucas Raymond
LW
R
5-11
188
Gothenburg, Sweden
3/28/02
2020 Draft (1/4)
24
Austin Watson
LW
R
6-4
210
Ann Arbor, Michigan
1/13/92
Signed, 10/7/24
27
Michael Rasmussen
C
L
6-6
225
Surrey, British Columbia
4/17/99
2017 Draft (1/9)
28
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
RW
R
6-1
206
Oslo, Norway
10/5/05
2024 Draft (1/15)
29
Nate Danielson
C
R
6-1
191
Red Deer, Alberta
9/27/04
2023 Draft (1/9)
34
Carter Mazur
LW
R
6-0
189
Jackson, Michigan
3/28/02
2021 Draft (3/70)
37
J.T. Compher
LW
R
6-0
192
Northbrook, Illinois
4/8/95
Signed, 7/1/23
41
Carter Bear
LW
L
6-0
179
Winnipeg, Manitoba
11/4/06
2025 Draft (1/13)
43
John Leonard
LW
L
5-11
196
Westwood, New Jersey
8/7/98
Signed, 7/1/25
48
Jonatan Berggren
RW
L
5-11
199
Uppsala, Sweden
7/16/00
2018 Draft (2/33)
57
Ondřej Becher
C
L
6-1
179
Ostrava, Czechia
2/22/04
2024 Draft (3/80)
58
Emmitt Finnie
C
L
6-1
190
Lethbridge, Alberta
6/27/05
2023 Draft (7/201)
59
Kevin Bicker
LW
L
6-1
176
Schwabach, Germany
1/29/05
2023 Draft (5/147)
63
Alexandre Doucet
LW
L
5-11
193
Sherbrooke, Quebec
1/12/02
Signed, 3/1/23
64
Carson Bantle +
LW
L
6-5
215
Onalaska, Wisconsin
1/22/02
Professional Tryout
65
Dominik Shine
RW
R
5-11
175
Pinckney, Michigan
4/18/93
Signed, 1/27/25
71
Dylan Larkin
C
L
6-1
204
Waterford, Michigan
7/30/96
2014 Draft (1/15)
73
Liam Kilfoil *
C
L
5-11
175
Quispamsis, New Brunswick
3/21/07
Amateur Tryout
74
Vincent Collard *
RW
R
6-3
194
Saguenay, Quebec
1/3/05
Amateur Tryout
78
Amadeus Lombardi
C
L
5-11
178
Aurora, Ontario
6/5/03
2022 Draft (4/113)
81
Jakub Rychlovský
LW
L
5-11
198
Vrchlabi, Czechia
8/7/01
Signed, 6/3/24
82
Gabriel Seger +
C
L
6-4
213
Uppsala, Sweden
11/15/99
Professional Tryout
85
Elmer Söderblom
LW
L
6-8
246
Gothenburg, Sweden
7/5/01
2019 Draft (6/159)
88
Patrick Kane
RW
L
5-10
178
Buffalo, New York
11/19/88
Signed, 11/28/23
92
Marco Kasper
C
L
6-1
197
Innsbruck, Austria
4/8/04
2022 Draft (1/8)
93
Alex DeBrincat
RW
R
5-8
178
Farmington Hills, Michigan
12/18/97
Trade w/OTT, 7/9/23
94
Grayden Robertson-Palmer
C
L
5-11
197
North Bay, Ontario
8/29/2007
2025 Draft (7/204)
#
DEFENSEMEN (22)
POS
S
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
3
Justin Holl
D
R
6-4
195
Tonka Bay, Minnesota
1/30/92
Signed, 7/1/23
8
Ben Chiarot
D
L
6-3
225
Hamilton, Ontario
5/9/91
Signed, 7/13/22
7
Shai Buium
D
L
6-3
213
San Diego, California
3/26/03
2021 Draft (2/36)
0
Albert Johansson
D
L
6-0
187
Karlstad, Sweden
1/4/01
2019 Draft (2/60)
5
Jacob Bernard-Docker
D
R
6-1
198
Canmore, Alberta
6/30/00
Signed, 7/1/25
8
Antti Tuomisto
D
R
6-5
210
Pori, Finland
1/20/01
2019 Draft (2/35)
4
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
D
R
5-11
185
Gällivare, Sweden
3/11/05
2023 Draft (1/17)
6
Carl-Otto Magnusson *
D
L
6-7
223
Gothenburg, Sweden
1/11/06
Amateur Tryout
1
Ian Mitchell
D
R
6-0
192
St. Albert, Alberta
1/18/99
Signed, 7/1/25
2
Travis Hamonic
D
R
6-0
195
St. Malo, Manitoba
8/16/90
Signed, 8/15/25
3
Moritz Seider
D
R
6-3
205
Zell, Germany
4/6/01
2019 Draft (1/6)
4
William Wallinder
D
L
6-4
203
Sollefteå, Sweden
7/28/02
2020 Draft (2/32)
6
Erik Gustafsson
D
L
6-0
187
Nynäshamn, Sweden
3/14/92
Signed, 7/1/24
2
Jacob Truscott +
D
L
6-1
198
Port Huron, Michigan
4/12/02
Professional Tryout
6
Nicklas Andrews +
D
L
5-10
192
Canton, Michigan
7/6/01
Professional Tryout
7
Simon Edvinsson
D
L
6-6
225
Kungsbacka, Sweden
2/5/03
2021 Draft (1/6)
3
Justice Christensen *
D
R
5-9
185
Red Deer, Alberta
8/30/05
Amateur Tryout
4
William Lagesson
D
L
6-2
213
Gothenburg, Sweden
2/22/96
Signed, 7/1/24
6
Maxim Dirracolo *
D
L
6-2
216
Barrie, Ontario
6/29/06
Amateur Tryout
7
Wyatt Kennedy *
D
R
6-5
202
Ottawa, Ontario
5/27/05
Amateur Tryout
9
Will Murphy
D
L
6-4
209
Summerside, Prince Edward Island
8/24/07
2025 Draft (6/172)
4
Alex Kannok Leipert +
D
R
6-0
200
Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
7/20/00
Professional Tryout
#
GOALIES (8)
POS
C
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
2
Carter Gylander
G
L
6-5
194
Beaumont, Alberta
6/5/01
2019 Draft (7/191)
3
Sebastian Cossa
G
L
6-6
222
Hamilton, Ontario
11/21/02
2021 Draft (1/15)
5
Michal Postava
G
L
6-2
205
Valasske Mezirici, Czechia
2/28/02
Signed, 6/10/25
6
John Gibson
G
L
6-2
214
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
7/14/93
Trade w/ANA, 6/28/25
9
Cam Talbot
G
L
6-4
197
Caledonia, Ontario
7/5/87
Signed, 7/1/24
1
Landon Miller
G
L
6-4
201
Barrie, Ontario
1/3/06
2024 Draft (4/126)
8
Rudy Guimond
G
L
6-4
175
Montreal, Quebec
5/19/05
2023 Draft (6/169)
0
Michal Pradel
G
L
6-5
194
Dolny Kubin, Slovakia
3/10/07
2025 Draft (3/75)

+ = signed by Grand Rapids

Detroit Red Wings 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 18
EVENT
SITE
TEAM DELVECCHIO
9:45 a.m.
Video
10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1
Molon Rink
11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2

Molon Rink

12:10 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM HOWE
10:40 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. 
On-ice Warm-up
Molon Rink
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1
Molon Rink
11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2
Molon Rink
12:10 p.m.
Video
12:25 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.
On-ice Practice
1:10 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM LINDSAY
12:10 p.m.
Video
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David’s Rink
2:30 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
FRIDAY, SEPT. 19
TEAM HOWE
9:45 a.m.
Video
10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David’s Rink
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 
Molon Rink
11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2
Molon Rink
12:10 p.m.
Off-ice workout
TEAM LINDSAY
12:10 p.m.
Video
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David’s Rink
2:30 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
SATURDAY, SEPT. 20
TEAM DELVECCHIO
9:45 a.m.
Video
10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David’s Rink
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 
Molon Rink
11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 2
Molon Rink
12:10 p.m.
Off-ice workout
TEAM HOWE
10:40 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
On-ice Warm-up
Molon Rink
10:50 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 
Molon Rink
11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Team Howe vs. Team Delvecchio – Period 1 
Molon Rink
12:10 p.m.
Video
12:25 p.m. – 1:10 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David’s Rink
1:10 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM LINDSAY
12:10 p.m.
Video
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David’s Rink
2:30 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
SUNDAY, SEPT. 21
NON-RED & WHITE PLAYERS
8:00 a.m.
Video
9:00 a.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon Rink
Off-ice Workout
RED & WHITE PLAYERS
2:45 p.m.
Video
3:00 p.m.
RED & WHITE GAME
VAN ANDEL ARENA

