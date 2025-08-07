Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Centre ICE Arena to host practice sessions from Sept. 18-20

DET-Training camp
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host their annual NHL Training Camp.

The 2025-26 Red Wings hit the ice for the first time for Training Camp on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 18, and continue daily through Saturday, Sept. 20. Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp before heading to West Michigan for the annual Red and White Game on Sunday, Sept. 21 at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Following the Red and White Game, the team will break camp for Detroit to begin their preseason schedule at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks. A full camp roster and the complete training camp schedule will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS FOR TRAINING CAMP ON SALE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13

Advance tickets for all Red Wings Training Camp sessions in Traverse City will be available online this season at www.mynorthtickets.com/organizations/centre-ice starting on Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 18): $20 per day (general admission)
  • Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 19): $20 per day (general admission)
  • Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 20): $30 per day (general admission)

Select 2025 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For additional information, please call (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

