Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

Young blueliner wants to help Detroit take that next step

2025_03_27_OTT_ZS-20
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Albert Johansson, who re-signed a two-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings on June 30, has his sights set on big things for himself and the team in the 2025-26 season.

“We made a push and didn’t get in, and when you’re back home and you see the [Stanley Cup Playoffs] are still going on, you want to be there,” Johansson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. "You want to play in the playoffs. With the team we have, I know all the guys in the room are very excited and want to get there. For the fans too, because it’s been a long time. It’s a hunger.”

In 2024-25, Johansson registered nine points (three goals, six assists) in 61 games. The 24-year-old defenseman was a sponge during his rookie campaign, absorbing as much as he could from his veteran teammates and gaining a strong sense of what it takes to succeed as an NHL regular.

“I know the League now,” Johansson said. “I know what I must improve. This is a big summer for me. I want to take that next step too. I’m just trying to get stronger, be in good shape, come back here and have a successful year next year.”

Johansson will have an opportunity at this year's Training Camp to show head coach Todd McLellan and the entire coaching staff everything that he’s been working on this summer.

“Everyone wants to take that next step, get in the playoffs and play those important games,” said the former second-round pick (No. 60 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “I’m super excited about getting back for Training Camp, seeing all the new guys and those who were there last year too. We can start working together again to reach that goal.”

Currently training with other NHL players in his hometown of Karlstad, Sweden, Johansson said he’s been trying to take full advantage of the offseason.

“We start off the ice with workouts at 10 o’clock in the morning, then we always go grab lunch and skate in the afternoon,” Johansson said. “I see friends and family too. When it’s good weather, I go on the lake or just enjoy the sun outside.”

Johansson also noted it’s been advantageous training alongside Ottawa Senators forward Fabian Zetterlund, Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson and Los Angeles Kings forward Andre Lee, all of whom are fellow Karlstad natives.

“It really helps,” Johansson said. “When you’re with a guy like Joel Eriksson Ek, who’s a really good player, it’s fun to be on the ice and battling against him. We always play small-area games and things like that, so it’s good to have other guys that have been in the League more years than me and to battle with them. It’s a lot of fun.”

