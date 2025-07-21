Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

“I know the League now,” Johansson said. “I know what I must improve. This is a big summer for me. I want to take that next step too. I’m just trying to get stronger, be in good shape, come back here and have a successful year next year.”

Johansson will have an opportunity at this year's Training Camp to show head coach Todd McLellan and the entire coaching staff everything that he’s been working on this summer.

“Everyone wants to take that next step, get in the playoffs and play those important games,” said the former second-round pick (No. 60 overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “I’m super excited about getting back for Training Camp, seeing all the new guys and those who were there last year too. We can start working together again to reach that goal.”

Currently training with other NHL players in his hometown of Karlstad, Sweden, Johansson said he’s been trying to take full advantage of the offseason.

“We start off the ice with workouts at 10 o’clock in the morning, then we always go grab lunch and skate in the afternoon,” Johansson said. “I see friends and family too. When it’s good weather, I go on the lake or just enjoy the sun outside.”

Johansson also noted it’s been advantageous training alongside Ottawa Senators forward Fabian Zetterlund, Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson and Los Angeles Kings forward Andre Lee, all of whom are fellow Karlstad natives.

“It really helps,” Johansson said. “When you’re with a guy like Joel Eriksson Ek, who’s a really good player, it’s fun to be on the ice and battling against him. We always play small-area games and things like that, so it’s good to have other guys that have been in the League more years than me and to battle with them. It’s a lot of fun.”