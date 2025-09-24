With 2025 Training Camp as backdrop, Red Wings make sizable impact on Traverse City community 

Traverse Heights Elementary School, Centre ICE Arena saw plenty of smiles from children and Red Wings players alike last week

DET_091825-AMF-1090
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Giving back to the Northern Michigan community that supports them each fall, the Detroit Red Wings held a ball hockey clinic at Traverse Heights Elementary School last Wednesday before hosting the second Special Olympics Poly Hockey Celebration of 2025, presented by Gallagher, and launching a Community Rink Refurbishment Program with Meijer last Thursday.

The successful multi-day stretch of community impact started at the PK-5 school, where Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper helped Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) colleagues introduce the basic elements of hockey to approximately 75 students.

Draper has seen firsthand how much the Red Wings’ presence in the Traverse City community has grown over the years, and the former forward said he was happy to provide hands-on instruction to the children.

DET_091825-AMF-1138 (1)

As part of the instructive clinic, the Red Wings also donated several sets of ball hockey equipment to Traverse Heights Elementary School. This event and Training Camp in general, Draper said, really showed the strength of Red Wings fandom.

“The support that the Detroit Red Wings have all throughout the state and country is incredible,” Draper said. “It’s an Original Six team that, to me, has the greatest fans that there are in hockey. Obviously, I am biased and have no problem saying that. To be able to come up here and see the passion and emotion that they have for the Detroit Red Wings is very cool.”

Hockeytown faithful certainly packed the stands for the organization’s first Training Camp practice of the year, including a group of Special Olympics Poly Hockey athletes and their supporters. After watching practice, the guests participated in a hockey skills clinic that was led by various Red Wings players, Gallagher volunteers and IS+E colleagues.

091825-AMF-0909

“It just means a lot,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “To see the joy, community and sportsmanship, that’s really what it’s all about. I love sports. It’s one of my biggest passions, and it should be accessible for everyone.”

And to top it all off, as part of their Centennial season, the Red Wings launched a Community Rink Refurbishment Program. Powered by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation and Meijer, the program will donate funds to hockey rinks throughout Michigan to fulfill grant requests relating to upgrades for the arenas, purchasing youth hockey equipment and much more.

Centre ICE Arena is the first of five arenas to receive a grant.

“Without the rinks, we don’t have what the National Hockey League is,” IS+E Chief Commercial Officer Chris Coffman said. “It all starts in the communities when kids are young. We want to make sure they have the ability to compete and can fall in love with the sport, and really bring that to life. Meijer is critical in helping us do that. The program is really, really cool.”

