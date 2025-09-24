With 2025 Training Camp as backdrop, Red Wings make sizable impact on Traverse City community 

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Giving back to the Northern Michigan community that supports them each fall, the Detroit Red Wings held a ball hockey clinic at Traverse Heights Elementary School last Wednesday before hosting the second Special Olympics Poly Hockey Celebration of 2025, presented by Gallagher, and launching a Community Rink Refurbishment Program with Meijer last Thursday.

The successful multi-day stretch of community impact started at the PK-5 school, where Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper helped Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) colleagues introduce the basic elements of hockey to approximately 75 students.

Draper has seen firsthand how much the Red Wings’ presence in the Traverse City community has grown over the years, and the former forward said he was happy to provide hands-on instruction to the children.