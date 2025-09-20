Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today returned forward Kevin Bicker to Löwen Frankfurt of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Additionally, the Red Wings have returned forward Grayden Robertson-Palmer, defenseman Will Murphy, and goaltenders Landon Miller and Michal Pradel to their respective junior clubs.

The Red Wings have released defenseman Nicklas Andrews from his professional tryout. He will report to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. Detroit has also released forwards Vincent Collard and Liam Kilfoil, and defensemen Maxim Dirracolo, Wyatt Kennedy and Carl-Otto Magnusson from their amateur tryouts.

Detroit currently has 51 players on their training camp roster: 28 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. The Red Wings will continue their training camp with the 2025 Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Fans can watch the sold-out game on WXSP-TV across West Michigan or watch the live stream on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that the live stream will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.