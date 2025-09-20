Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster by 11

Fifty-one players remain with Detroit ahead of 2025 Red & White Game

DET-training-camp-update
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today returned forward Kevin Bicker to Löwen Frankfurt of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Additionally, the Red Wings have returned forward Grayden Robertson-Palmer, defenseman Will Murphy, and goaltenders Landon Miller and Michal Pradel to their respective junior clubs.

The Red Wings have released defenseman Nicklas Andrews from his professional tryout. He will report to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. Detroit has also released forwards Vincent Collard and Liam Kilfoil, and defensemen Maxim Dirracolo, Wyatt Kennedy and Carl-Otto Magnusson from their amateur tryouts.

Detroit currently has 51 players on their training camp roster: 28 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. The Red Wings will continue their training camp with the 2025 Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Fans can watch the sold-out game on WXSP-TV across West Michigan or watch the live stream on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that the live stream will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

PLAYERS ASSIGNED/RELEASED ON 9/20/25

46
Carl-Otto Magnusson *
D
L
6-7
223
Gothenburg, Sweden
1/11/06
Amateur Tryout
59
Kevin Bicker
LW
L
6-1
176
Schwabach, Germany
1/29/05
2023 Draft (5/147)
61
Landon Miller
G
L
6-4
201
Barrie, Ontario
1/3/06
2024 Draft (4/126)
73
Liam Kilfoil *
C
L
5-11
175
Quispamsis, New Brunswick
3/21/07
Amateur Tryout
74
Vincent Collard *
RW
R
6-3
194
Saguenay, Quebec
1/3/05
Amateur Tryout
76
Nicklas Andrews +
D
L
5-10
192
Canton, Michigan
7/6/01
Professional Tryout
80
Michal Pradel
G
L
6-5
194
Dolny Kubin, Slovakia
3/10/07
2025 Draft (3/75)
86
Maxim Dirracolo *
D
L
6-4
216
Barrie, Ontario
6/29/06
Amateur Tryout
87
Wyatt Kennedy *
D
R
6-5
202
Ottawa, Ontario
5/27/05
Amateur Tryout
89
Will Murphy
D
L
6-4
209
Summerside, P.E.I.
8/24/07
2025 Draft (6/172)
94
Grayden Robertson-Palmer
C
L
5-11
197
North Bay, Ontario
8/29/2007
2025 Draft (7/204)

Detroit Red Wings 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

#
FORWARDS (28)
POS
S
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
14
Eduards Tralmaks
LW
L
6-4
209
Riga, Latvia
2/17/97
Signed, 3/21/25
15

Sheldon Dries

C

L
5-9
178
Macomb, Michigan
4/23/94
Signed, 7/1/24
18
Andrew Copp
C
L
6-1
201
Ann Arbor, Michigan
7/8/94
Signed, 7/13/22
21
James van Riemsdyk
LW
L
6-3
209
Middletown, New Jersey
5/4/89
Signed, 7/1/25
22
Mason Appleton
C
R
6-2
194
Green Bay, Wisconsin
1/15/96
Signed, 7/1/25
23
Lucas Raymond
LW
R
5-11
188
Gothenburg, Sweden
3/28/02
2020 Draft (1/4)
24
Austin Watson
LW
R
6-4
210
Ann Arbor, Michigan
1/13/92
Signed, 10/7/24
27
Michael Rasmussen
C
L
6-6
225
Surrey, British Columbia
4/17/99
2017 Draft (1/9)
28
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
RW
R
6-1
206
Oslo, Norway
10/5/05
2024 Draft (1/15)
29
Nate Danielson
C
R
6-1
191
Red Deer, Alberta
9/27/04
2023 Draft (1/9)
34
Carter Mazur
LW
R
6-0
189
Jackson, Michigan
3/28/02
2021 Draft (3/70)
37
J.T. Compher
LW
R
6-0
192
Northbrook, Illinois
4/8/95
Signed, 7/1/23
41
Carter Bear
LW
L
6-0
179
Winnipeg, Manitoba
11/4/06
2025 Draft (1/13)
43
John Leonard
LW
L
5-11
196
Westwood, New Jersey
8/7/98
Signed, 7/1/25
48
Jonatan Berggren
RW
L
5-11
199
Uppsala, Sweden
7/16/00
2018 Draft (2/33)
57
Ondřej Becher
C
L
6-1
179
Ostrava, Czechia
2/22/04
2024 Draft (3/80)
58
Emmitt Finnie
C
L
6-1
190
Lethbridge, Alberta
6/27/05
2023 Draft (7/201)
63
Alexandre Doucet
LW
L
5-11
193
Sherbrooke, Quebec
1/12/02
Signed, 3/1/23
64
Carson Bantle +
LW
L
6-5
215
Onalaska, Wisconsin
1/22/02
Professional Tryout
65
Dominik Shine
RW
R
5-11
175
Pinckney, Michigan
4/18/93
Signed, 1/27/25
71
Dylan Larkin
C
L
6-1
204
Waterford, Michigan
7/30/96
2014 Draft (1/15)
78
Amadeus Lombardi
C
L
5-11
178
Aurora, Ontario
6/5/03
2022 Draft (4/113)
81
Jakub Rychlovský
LW
L
5-11
198
Vrchlabi, Czechia
8/7/01
Signed, 6/3/24
82
Gabriel Seger +
C
L
6-4
213
Uppsala, Sweden
11/15/99
Professional Tryout
85
Elmer Söderblom
LW
L
6-8
246
Gothenburg, Sweden
7/5/01
2019 Draft (6/159)
88
Patrick Kane
RW
L
5-10
178
Buffalo, New York
11/19/88
Signed, 11/28/23
92
Marco Kasper
C
L
6-1
197
Innsbruck, Austria
4/8/04
2022 Draft (1/8)
93
Alex DeBrincat
RW
R
5-8
178
Farmington Hills, Michigan
12/18/97
Trade w/OTT, 7/9/23
#
DEFENSEMEN (17)
POS
S
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
3
Justin Holl
D
R
6-4
195
Tonka Bay, Minnesota
1/30/92
Signed, 7/1/23
8
Ben Chiarot
D
L
6-3
225
Hamilton, Ontario
5/9/91
Signed, 7/13/22
7
Shai Buium
D
L
6-3
213
San Diego, California
3/26/03
2021 Draft (2/36)
0
Albert Johansson
D
L
6-0
187
Karlstad, Sweden
1/4/01
2019 Draft (2/60)
5
Jacob Bernard-Docker
D
R
6-1
198
Canmore, Alberta
6/30/00
Signed, 7/1/25
8
Antti Tuomisto
D
R
6-5
210
Pori, Finland
1/20/01
2019 Draft (2/35)
4
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
D
R
5-11
185
Gällivare, Sweden
3/11/05
2023 Draft (1/17)
1
Ian Mitchell
D
R
6-0
192
St. Albert, Alberta
1/18/99
Signed, 7/1/25
2
Travis Hamonic
D
R
6-0
195
St. Malo, Manitoba
8/16/90
Signed, 8/15/25
3
Moritz Seider
D
R
6-3
205
Zell, Germany
4/6/01
2019 Draft (1/6)
4
William Wallinder
D
L
6-4
203
Sollefteå, Sweden
7/28/02
2020 Draft (2/32)
6
Erik Gustafsson
D
L
6-0
187
Nynäshamn, Sweden
3/14/92
Signed, 7/1/24
2
Jacob Truscott +
D
L
6-1
198
Port Huron, Michigan
4/12/02
Professional Tryout
7
Simon Edvinsson
D
L
6-6
225
Kungsbacka, Sweden
2/5/03
2021 Draft (1/6)
3
Justice Christensen *
D
R
5-9
185
Red Deer, Alberta
8/30/05
Amateur Tryout
4
William Lagesson
D
L
6-2
213
Gothenburg, Sweden
2/22/96
Signed, 7/1/24
4
Alex Kannok Leipert +
D
R
6-0
200
Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand
7/20/00
Professional Tryout
#
GOALIES (6)
POS
C
HGT
WGT
BIRTHPLACE
BIRTHDATE
ACQUIRED
2
Carter Gylander
G
L
6-5
194
Beaumont, Alberta
6/5/01
2019 Draft (7/191)
3
Sebastian Cossa
G
L
6-6
222
Hamilton, Ontario
11/21/02
2021 Draft (1/15)
5
Michal Postava
G
L
6-2
205
Valasske Mezirici, Czechia
2/28/02
Signed, 6/10/25
6
John Gibson
G
L
6-2
214
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
7/14/93
Trade w/ANA, 6/28/25
9
Cam Talbot
G
L
6-4
197
Caledonia, Ontario
7/5/87
Signed, 7/1/24
8
Rudy Guimond
G
L
6-4
175
Montreal, Quebec
5/19/05
2023 Draft (6/169)

+ = signed by Grand Rapids

*= camp invitee

News Feed

High focus level evident, excitement for season ahead keeps brewing on Day 2 of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings, Fanduel Sports Network and Audacy announce 2025-26 preseason broadcast schedule

Yzerman shares expectations, highlights benefits of continuity ahead of Red Wings’ 2025 Training Camp

Red Wings release 2025 Training Camp roster and schedule

Detroit Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform

RECAP: Detroit battles but falls short against Dallas, 6-5, to finish off 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Lombardi using 2025 NHL Prospect Games as launchpad into Training Camp

RECAP: Red Wings kick off 2025 NHL Prospect Games with 6-2 win over Stars

Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster

Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91

Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft