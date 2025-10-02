PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

After its 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday night, Detroit has just two exhibition contests remaining – including Thursday’s -- and is exactly one week away from Opening Night against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

“[Tuesday’s win] was important for a number of different reasons,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had some conversations with some players. Larkin not being one of them, although he really stepped up and provided good leadership. He made sure this game was important for everybody involved and I thought he played like that, so that was tremendous to have your captain do that. And then some of the players that had some ugly nights prior, we laid a roadmap out for them – where they were situated – and they responded with some good games.”

In the case of van Riemsdyk, getting back up to speed and establishing chemistry with his new teammates are among his goals for the week ahead.

“That’s something I’ve prided myself on over the course of my career, is just being someone who is very meticulous about routine and preparation,” van Riemsdyk said. “First and foremost was taking care of everything with my family, but you realize there are things you can kind of do to keep yourself ready and prepared. Obviously, you’re jumping in for Day 1 live in an NHL Training Camp. You’re going to expect some rustiness, but it’s good to get the first practice out of the way. Excited to get started with the team.”