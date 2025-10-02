PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

Edvinsson set to make exhibition debut in Toronto

DET-TOR-10:3:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO -- Approaching the finish line of their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop between the Original Six clubs is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

“You can definitely feel that excitement in the air,” said James van Riemsdyk, who participated in his first practice with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. “Guys seem like they’re rearing to go. I know that this time of the preseason especially can start to feel a little bit long. You start to get ready to go for the real, live action to start. You can feel that energy and enthusiasm to start going, but looking at the team, it’s going to be exciting. Lots of things to like about it. Now, it’s up to us to go out there, put it all together and see what we can do.”

James van Riemsdyk, Simon Edvinsson, Todd McLellan Media | Oct. 1, 2025

After its 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday night, Detroit has just two exhibition contests remaining – including Thursday’s -- and is exactly one week away from Opening Night against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

“[Tuesday’s win] was important for a number of different reasons,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had some conversations with some players. Larkin not being one of them, although he really stepped up and provided good leadership. He made sure this game was important for everybody involved and I thought he played like that, so that was tremendous to have your captain do that. And then some of the players that had some ugly nights prior, we laid a roadmap out for them – where they were situated – and they responded with some good games.”

In the case of van Riemsdyk, getting back up to speed and establishing chemistry with his new teammates are among his goals for the week ahead.

“That’s something I’ve prided myself on over the course of my career, is just being someone who is very meticulous about routine and preparation,” van Riemsdyk said. “First and foremost was taking care of everything with my family, but you realize there are things you can kind of do to keep yourself ready and prepared. Obviously, you’re jumping in for Day 1 live in an NHL Training Camp. You’re going to expect some rustiness, but it’s good to get the first practice out of the way. Excited to get started with the team.”

According to McLellan, van Riemsdyk will not play in Toronto. And as far as when the 36-year-old forward will return to game action, the Red Wings head coach noted that they’ll “see how it goes throughout the next 7-10 days.”

“He’s been skating, but no where near what we’ve been doing,” McLellan said about van Riemsdyk. “We’re aware of what he’s done. We have a good idea of what he needs to do. It’s just that we’re not sure how long that’s going to take. He’s a veteran player and he’s probably in really good condition, so it’s going to take a little time.”

However, McLellan did announce that Edvinsson will make his preseason debut on Thursday. The 22-year-old defenseman was out at the start of Training Camp due to a lower-body injury, but recently returned to practice.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been playing hockey,” Edvinsson said. “I had a good conversation with the coaches. I wanted to get in, get the timing and everything all around. Of course, it’s going to be a little bit rusty at the start but hopefully not that much. I’m just going to go from there and take steps every shift.”

