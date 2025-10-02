PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs in penultimate preseason clash for both squads on Thursday 

TORONTO -- Approaching the finish line of their 2025-26 preseason schedule, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.
Puck drop between the Original Six clubs is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.
“You can definitely feel that excitement in the air,” said James van Riemsdyk, who participated in his first practice with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. “Guys seem like they’re rearing to go. I know that this time of the preseason especially can start to feel a little bit long. You start to get ready to go for the real, live action to start. You can feel that energy and enthusiasm to start going, but looking at the team, it’s going to be exciting. Lots of things to like about it. Now, it’s up to us to go out there, put it all together and see what we can do.”