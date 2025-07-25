Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

DETROIT – Following last week’s reveal of the 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings regular season schedule, the team today announced its slate of promotional and theme nights. Included within that announcement are several Centennial Era Nights, dedicated to celebrating specific periods within the 100 Years of Hockeytown.

Red Wings Centennial appropriately begins with an Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on October 9 at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be preceded by the fan-favorite Red Carpet Walk, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer, allowing all fans to join in Opening Night festivities in Chevy Plaza.

Red Wings Centennial

The 2025-26 season has added significance, with Red Wings Centennial celebrating 100 years of Hockeytown dating back to the team’s founding in 1926. As part of Red Wings Centennial, presented by Meijer, the organization will host a series of events and alumni appearances, produce original exclusive content, unveil a commemorative jersey design and lead community initiatives to honor a century of excellence on and off the ice.

Throughout the upcoming season, the team’s rich history will be celebrated through five distinct Eras. This begins with Origins Era (October), Dynasty Era (November), Iconic Moments from Olympia Stadium and Joe Louis Arena (December), Dominance Era (January) and Next Flight Era (March and April). Each Era will have a specific night of celebration at Little Caesars Arena featuring legendary teams, players and moments.

Hockeytown Centennial FanFest is a four-day immersive experience taking place from November 6-9, 2025, at MotorCity Casino Hotel, while 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre, a unique multimedia celebration bringing Red Wings history to life through music, video and live storytelling, will be held on Saturday, November 8 at Detroit’s iconic Fox Theatre. For more information on these celebrations, fans can click here. Tickets for the Hockeytown Centennial FanFest and 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre are now available at DetroitRedWings.com/100.

The full 2025-26 season promotional calendar, including theme nights, fan giveaway items and group ticket specials, is listed below.

Red Wings 2025-26 Promotional, Giveaway and Theme Game Calendar

Oct. 9 vs. Montreal – Origins Era Game / Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer): All fans in attendance / Centennial T-Shirt Ticket Package

Oct. 15 vs. Florida – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire): All fans in attendance / Animal Rescue Dog Leash Ticket Package

Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay – Star Wars Night: Star Wars Jersey Ticket Package

Nov. 7 vs. New York Rangers – Dynasty Era Game / Vintage Bobblehead (presented by Comerica Bank): First 7,500 fans in attendance / Centennial Sweater Ticket Package

Nov. 9 vs. Chicago – Military Appreciation Game (presented by Chevrolet): Military Jersey Ticket Package

Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo – New Red Wings Carhartt Beanie Ticket Package

Nov. 18 vs. Seattle – Peanuts 75th Anniversary Night: Snoopy Bobblehead Ticket Package / Teacher Appreciation Night: Stanley Tumbler Ticket Package (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)

Nov. 20 vs. New York Islanders – Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Nurse Appreciation Night: Red Wings Belt Bag Ticket Package (presented by Comerica Bank)

Nov. 26 vs. Nashville – Thanksgiving Eve Game: Zamboni Gravy Boat (presented by Meijer): First 7,500 fans in attendance

Dec. 2 vs. Boston – Educator Appreciation Night: Stanley Tumbler Ticket Package (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)

Dec. 17 vs. Utah – Hometown Heroes Night: Police or Fire/EMS Jersey Ticket Package

Dec. 21 vs. Washington – Iconic Moments Era Game / Cup of Joe (Joe Louis Arena inspired Coffee Mug, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel): First 7,500 fans in attendace / Carhartt Centennial Beanie Ticket Package

Dec. 23 vs. Dallas – Hockeytown Holidays Game: Hockeytown Holiday Sweater Ticket Package

Dec. 31 vs. Winnipeg – New Year’s Eve Game

Jan. 3 vs. Pittsburgh – Kids Day

Jan. 8 vs. Vancouver – Healthcare Appreciation Night: Red Wings Belt Bag Ticket Package

Jan. 16 vs. San Jose – Black History Night

Jan. 18 vs. Ottawa – Kids Day / Grateful Dead Game: Grateful Dead Jersey

Jan. 29 vs. Washington – Olympic Sendoff

Jan. 31 vs. Colorado – Dominance Era Game / Centennial Windbreaker Ticket Package

March 6 vs. Florida – The Next Flight Era Game / Centennial Caricature T-Shirt Ticket Package

March 19 vs. Montreal – Women’s History Night

March 24 vs. Ottawa – Margaritaville Night: Red Wings Margaritaville T-Shirt Ticket Package (presented by Kona Brewing)

March 28 vs. Philadelphia – We Are Hockeytown Night (celebrating Michigan born Red Wings players and Little Caesars youth hockey)

April 5 vs. Minnesota – Tigers Night: Red Wings Baseball Jersey Ticket Package

April 7 vs. Columbus – Pickleball Night: Red Wings Pickleball Paddle Ticket Package

April 11 vs. New Jersey – People of Hockeytown/Fan Appreciation Night: Centennial High Crown Hat Ticket Package

University and Heritage Theme Games and Special Ticket Packages

Several theme games with special ticket packages that include an exclusive giveaway item are also returning, including "University Games" featuring colleges and universities throughout Michigan presented by Michigan First Credit Union and the fan-favorite heritage games, recognizing fans from all different backgrounds.

