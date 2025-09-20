Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp

McLellan added that he’s encouraged the skaters to embrace a mindset that includes a willingness to take risks.

“I told the group today that there’s some players who have come here and they’re kind of riding the brake a little bit, maybe afraid to make mistakes,” McLellan said. “And then there are players who have come to make the team. If you’ve been riding the brake a little bit, figure out who you are and let loose. You can’t play conservative all the time. If you make mistakes, we’ll help you. But if your biggest mistake is you’re playing with your foot on the brake all the time, we can’t help you with that.”

Every player on Detroit’s Training Camp roster, which was reduced to 51 on Saturday afternoon, is growing and learning together. And like many other younger prospects, goalie Sebastian Cossa feels being around the veterans in Training Camp has been a beneficial developmental experience.

“I was lucky enough to train with Talbs this summer,” Cossa said. “Gibby was in Detroit the last couple weeks before Training Camp, so I was skating with those guys every day. A lot of experience there. They’ve been in the league for a very long time and have had success. I’m trying to pick up as many things as I can from them whether it be skating, positionally, even a lot off the ice.”

