Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Recognizing those who have made a difference during their 2025 Training Camp, head coach Todd McLellan opened his post-Day 3 media session at Centre ICE Arena on Saturday afternoon with a genuine message of appreciation for the Traverse City community.
“I want to make sure the people here, the volunteers and the community know that we appreciate all the work and effort that they have put in to make this a pretty successful Training Camp thus far,” McLellan said. “I’ve seen so many faces around here. People are so warm and willing to help out. Players have had a great time in the community, at the golf courses and fishing. It’s exactly what we wanted to happen, but it took a lot of people outside of the organization to make that happen. So, thank you to the community here.”
Up next for the Red Wings is a drive down U.S. 131 for the annual Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena, home of the club’s American Hockey League-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, on Sunday afternoon.