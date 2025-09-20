Red & White Game ahead as Red Wings finish ‘competitive’ Day 3 of 2025 Training Camp

McLellan encouraged, appreciative of club’s time in Traverse City this week

By Jonathan Mills
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Recognizing those who have made a difference during their 2025 Training Camp, head coach Todd McLellan opened his post-Day 3 media session at Centre ICE Arena on Saturday afternoon with a genuine message of appreciation for the Traverse City community.

“I want to make sure the people here, the volunteers and the community know that we appreciate all the work and effort that they have put in to make this a pretty successful Training Camp thus far,” McLellan said. “I’ve seen so many faces around here. People are so warm and willing to help out. Players have had a great time in the community, at the golf courses and fishing. It’s exactly what we wanted to happen, but it took a lot of people outside of the organization to make that happen. So, thank you to the community here.”

Up next for the Red Wings is a drive down U.S. 131 for the annual Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena, home of the club’s American Hockey League-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, on Sunday afternoon.

A productive scrimmage for McLellan will start with the players carrying over the level of competition that he saw on the ice on Saturday.

“I thought the guys were a little more competitive today than they were yesterday,” McLellan said. “There was physicality in the game. The ice was harder to come by, so it was tighter. There wasn’t a lot of free space. It was getting closer to what real hockey should look like. I hope that continues tomorrow in GR. Then we can pack up, get home, have a day off and a lot of games are going to come at us in a real short period of time.”

Creating that tough, but beneficial, environment in Training Camp has been a group effort.

“[The veterans] have been really good,” McLellan said. “There hasn’t been anybody dragging their butts or cutting corners, but I expected that from all of them. The youth have certainly pushed. There have been some real good performances by some players who have provided pace and tenacity, and that’s a real good sign as well.”

McLellan added that he’s encouraged the skaters to embrace a mindset that includes a willingness to take risks.

“I told the group today that there’s some players who have come here and they’re kind of riding the brake a little bit, maybe afraid to make mistakes,” McLellan said. “And then there are players who have come to make the team. If you’ve been riding the brake a little bit, figure out who you are and let loose. You can’t play conservative all the time. If you make mistakes, we’ll help you. But if your biggest mistake is you’re playing with your foot on the brake all the time, we can’t help you with that.”

Every player on Detroit’s Training Camp roster, which was reduced to 51 on Saturday afternoon, is growing and learning together. And like many other younger prospects, goalie Sebastian Cossa feels being around the veterans in Training Camp has been a beneficial developmental experience.

“I was lucky enough to train with Talbs this summer,” Cossa said. “Gibby was in Detroit the last couple weeks before Training Camp, so I was skating with those guys every day. A lot of experience there. They’ve been in the league for a very long time and have had success. I’m trying to pick up as many things as I can from them whether it be skating, positionally, even a lot off the ice.”

Fans can watch Sunday’s Red & White Game on WXSP-TV across West Michigan or tune into the live stream on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Please note that the live stream will only be available to fans in Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

