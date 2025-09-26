PREVIEW: Red Wings open back-to-back preseason road set, first battling Penguins on Friday

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a back-to-back road set as they continue forward in their 2025-26 preseason schedule when the club visits the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday night.

The Red Wings and Penguins will drop the puck at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

Friday’s Eastern Conference clash continues a busy stretch of four exhibition games in five days for Detroit, but Elmer Soderblom said all the players are embracing the intensity and volume of work that goes into getting ready for the regular season.

“You just have to be ready and prepared,” Soderblom said. “Eat and sleep well. Just try to take care of your body and be ready for whenever you’re going to play, so those are the main parts.”