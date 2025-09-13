Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

Griffins defenseman excited to represent Red Wings at 2025 NHL Prospect Games this weekend

ProspectGm1-28
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

FRISCO, Texas -- With his first full campaign as a member of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins behind him, defenseman prospect Shai Buium wants to expand upon his all-around game in the 2025-26 season.

But first, Buium is welcoming the opportunity to shake off some summer rust when he and the Detroit Red Wings take on the Dallas Stars for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games at Comerica Center this weekend. Puck drop for Saturday night's opener of the two-game series is set for 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

“It’s always nice to get on the ice and play some games with the Winged Wheel on,” Buium told DetroitRedWings.com following Saturday’s morning skate. “It’s been a long summer, so I’m excited to get out there and show what I know I can do. We’re going to try to win both games this weekend.”

Regardless of the environment, Buium loves to compete and expects a lot of himself – especially when it comes to his own development. The 22-year-old defenseman, selected by the Red Wings with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, had 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) in 67 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2024-25.

“Last year was a learning year for me,” Buium said. “College hockey and pro hockey are very different, so just learning the pro game and getting comfortable there. I got better as the season went on. I’m just really excited for this year, to do what I can do and try to make it to the NHL.”

For Buium, the biggest adjustment to professional hockey following his three seasons (2021-24) at the University of Denver was understanding the true power of the correlation between off-ice work and on-ice performance.

“Taking care of your body and what you’re doing away from the rink,” Buium said. “You play on Friday, Saturday in college then you have a whole week off. You play 36 regular-season games and every game is a playoff game [in college], but it’s not as taxing on the body as pro hockey. Here, you learn, probably halfway through the season, that you have to be dialed all the time. There are no off days.”

Buium feels he made big gains in a lot of areas last season, noting that his veteran Griffins teammates helped him navigate his very new life.

“I know it’s cliché and people say it all the time, but just being a pro,” Buium said. “Just trying to be a pro on and off the ice. Your habits are super important. Your sleep is more important than you’d ever think it would be. Nutrition, even. All of it comes together, so when you get to the ice and play the game, you feel the best.”

So, Buium will keep pushing himself and work to apply all that he’s learned in the past on the ice in the present -- with his closest friends at his side.

“At dinner last night, we talked about how much we just miss being together on the road,” Buium said. “We live for and love that type of stuff. Having your best buds on the team makes hockey really, really fun.”

News Feed

Red Wings youngsters eager to ‘show what we’re capable of’ at 2025 NHL Prospect Games

Augustine chasing unfinished business with Spartans in 2025-26

Red Wings release 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster

Hamonic thankful, thrilled for new opportunity with Red Wings

Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91

Red Wings sign Travis Hamonic to one-year contract

Excited to be part of the mix, Bernard-Docker sees a lot of potential in Red Wings’ talent and trajectory

Following fan vote, Red Wings announce “Hey Hey Hockeytown” as center ice logo for the 2025-26 season

Red Wings Training Camp returns to Traverse City in September

Van Riemsdyk brings consistent approach, key leadership qualities to Red Wings

Determined to unlock more of his potential, Berggren eyeing big progress in 2025-26

‘I was called up for a reason’: Mazur discusses emotions of NHL debut with Red Wings, offseason training

Red Wings announce 2025-26 theme nights & promotional schedule, including Centennial Era celebrations

After promising NHL rookie season, Kasper primed to rise even higher in 2025-26

Re-signing two-year contract extension with Red Wings makes Johansson even more hungry for 2025-26

For Bear, signing three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings ‘just a start’ 

Red Wings sign Carter Bear to three-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

Happy to re-sign two-year deal with Detroit, Soderblom confident offseason work will pay off

2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps