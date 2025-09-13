Following first full AHL season, Buium knows much more is in store for himself in 2025-26

FRISCO, Texas -- With his first full campaign as a member of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins behind him, defenseman prospect Shai Buium wants to expand upon his all-around game in the 2025-26 season.
But first, Buium is welcoming the opportunity to shake off some summer rust when he and the Detroit Red Wings take on the Dallas Stars for the 2025 NHL Prospect Games at Comerica Center this weekend. Puck drop for Saturday night's opener of the two-game series is set for 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.
“It’s always nice to get on the ice and play some games with the Winged Wheel on,” Buium told DetroitRedWings.com following Saturday’s morning skate. “It’s been a long summer, so I’m excited to get out there and show what I know I can do. We’re going to try to win both games this weekend.”