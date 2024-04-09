PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

DETROIT -- The race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot is as tight as can be, with four clubs separated by one point battling for a playoff berth. Two of those teams will square off on Tuesday night when the Detroit Red Wings host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena.
Puck drop between the Red Wings (38-31-8; 84 points) and Capitals (36-30-11; 83 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.
Entering Tuesday, Detroit and the Pittsburgh Penguins were tied at 84 points apiece in the standings, but the Red Wings held the second wild-card spot with one game in hand.