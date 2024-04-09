PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

“It’s fun to be part of these games,” Joe Veleno said. “It’s what we want as players and what we dream of is to play meaningful games. We got another opportunity (Tuesday). We’re going to come out strong. I’m really confident with our team and that the guys in our locker room will pull through.”

In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, goalie Alex Lyon made 37 saves for Detroit while Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and captain Dylan Larkin all scored first-period goals. With the win, the Red Wings improved to 25-6-5 when scoring first this season and 16-1-4 when doing so on home ice.

“We struggled with our starts a couple weeks ago, but we kind of cleaned that up,” said Raymond, who leads Detroit with 63 points in 77 games this season. “It’s always a benefit when you can come out like that. The first period was good, especially the first 10 (minutes), then we kind of dropped off a little bit. But a strong performance and nice to get out of here with a win.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Sunday’s winning lineup will take the ice again on Tuesday in Detroit’s penultimate home game of the 2024 regular season.

“May tinker with some lines a little bit,” Lalonde said after Monday’s optional practice. “(Sunday) was a little specific with some matchups, which the guys handled extremely well. We’ll play that out.”