PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Detroit, Washington among four clubs separated by one point battling for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot

DET 04.09.24_GAMEDAY_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot is as tight as can be, with four clubs separated by one point battling for a playoff berth. Two of those teams will square off on Tuesday night when the Detroit Red Wings host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (38-31-8; 84 points) and Capitals (36-30-11; 83 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

Entering Tuesday, Detroit and the Pittsburgh Penguins were tied at 84 points apiece in the standings, but the Red Wings held the second wild-card spot with one game in hand.

“It’s fun to be part of these games,” Joe Veleno said. “It’s what we want as players and what we dream of is to play meaningful games. We got another opportunity (Tuesday). We’re going to come out strong. I’m really confident with our team and that the guys in our locker room will pull through.”

In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, goalie Alex Lyon made 37 saves for Detroit while Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and captain Dylan Larkin all scored first-period goals. With the win, the Red Wings improved to 25-6-5 when scoring first this season and 16-1-4 when doing so on home ice.

“We struggled with our starts a couple weeks ago, but we kind of cleaned that up,” said Raymond, who leads Detroit with 63 points in 77 games this season. “It’s always a benefit when you can come out like that. The first period was good, especially the first 10 (minutes), then we kind of dropped off a little bit. But a strong performance and nice to get out of here with a win.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Sunday’s winning lineup will take the ice again on Tuesday in Detroit’s penultimate home game of the 2024 regular season.

“May tinker with some lines a little bit,” Lalonde said after Monday’s optional practice. “(Sunday) was a little specific with some matchups, which the guys handled extremely well. We’ll play that out.”

Washington saw its winless streak reach six games with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Red Wings are 1-1 against the Capitals this season, most recently suffering a 4-3 overtime road loss on March 26.

Lalonde said Detroit is looking to limit Washington’s dangerous offense, which has been led by Dylan Strome (26-38—64) and captain Alex Ovechkin (29-33—62) this season. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren has seen most of the work in the crease for the Capitals, posting a 21-15-7 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 45 games this season.

“They have some elite talent,” Lalonde said about the Capitals. “I still am in awe of Ovi.”

News Feed

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Amy Peterson Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 

RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas