McLellan ‘wouldn’t put any type of ceiling’ on Seider

Always striving for improvement, Seider has quickly evolved into one of the top young blueliners in the League, reflective of the seven-year contract extension he re-signed with Detroit in September.

“I think there’s been a lot of positives, but also a bunch of negatives,” Seider said about this season, his fourth NHL campaign. “Obviously, you want to do a better job on the [penalty] kill and you can score more goals on the power play. But overall, I think I’m in a good spot.”

Seider certainly is, as the former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft leads all Red Wings defensemen in assists (16), points (20), power-play points (six), shots (69), hits (92), blocks (85) and average time on ice (24:58) in 37 games. He also paces the club’s defensive corps with five multi-point games this season.

“I just try to go out there, read the game pretty well and make my decisions based on what’s in front of me,” Seider said. “More or less, I think I’m doing a pretty good job with that.”

Seider strives to take advantage of every opportunity he can to lead by example. But the young defenseman also knows the importance of keeping things loose with his teammates, who Seider said he wants to continue growing alongside.

“It’s not fun, obviously, going out there after a hard game or whatever then you have to practice,” Seider said. “But those are kind of important things I think everybody should take seriously. That’s what I try to put on the line every day.”