McLellan ‘wouldn’t put any type of ceiling’ on Seider

DETROIT -- Prior to being named head coach of the Detroit Red Wings last Thursday, Todd McLellan had only watched Moritz Seider, who burst onto the NHL scene in the 2021-22 season as the Calder Memorial Trophy winner, from afar.
But that didn’t mean McLellan was unfamiliar with Seider’s talent and all-around game.
“He’s a horse,” McLellan said about the 23-year-old defenseman on Dec. 29. “He can handle those minutes. He can block shots, he recovers well, and all those things are great, but there’s a lot more there. There’s a lot more learning to do. We’ll keep working with him. He seems to be a sponge. He wants to absorb stuff and try it, so I wouldn’t put any type of ceiling on him yet. There’s a lot left in him, and we’re going to push him for it.”